If you have been involved in a truck accident in St. Louis, your case will be governed by numerous federal, state, and local laws. Due to the complexity of commercial truck accident laws and regulations, it is best to seek guidance from a skilled truck accident attorney. An attorney also gives you a basic understanding of St. Louis truck accident laws and regulations, so you know your rights as a victim of a truck accident.

Trucking Laws and Regulations in St. Louis

Some federal trucking laws apply to truck accidents in St. Louis. For example, truck drivers have strict hours of service (HOS) guidelines. These laws limit the maximum number of hours a truck driver can work. For commercial truckers, the maximum time is set at 14 consecutive hours, of which the driver can only work a maximum of 11 straight hours.

The truck driver must also have a break between their shifts. According to the regulations, truck drivers must be off-duty for at least 10 hours before they can start working again. There are also other time limits for truck drivers and trucking companies to ensure safe driving.

All truck drivers are required to have a valid commercial driver’s license. There are also weight limits on how much the truck can carry depending on the type of truck and cargo. If the truck is crossing state lines, it must carry $750,000 in insurance coverage. This requirement could be different if the truck cargo contains hazardous materials.

The trucking company is also required to have regular vehicle inspections and keep up with all maintenance requirements to meet minimum safety standards. They are also required to keep maintenance records and follow federal regulations regarding workplace drug and alcohol testing.

Common Causes of Trucking Accidents in St. Louis

Even with all the laws and regulations, truck accidents still happen. A leading cause of truck accidents is driver fatigue, which can lead to impaired judgment, reduced reaction time, and an inability to make safe driving decisions. Long working hours or monotonous highway routes can contribute to drowsiness and driver fatigue.

Equipment fault or failure is another common reason for trucking accidents in St. Louis. Issues such as defective tires or worn-out brakes are common mechanical problems with trucks. Driver errors can also lead to accidents. This includes failure to maintain proper distance between the vehicle ahead, speeding, aggressive lane changing, or failure to monitor blind spots.

Establishing Liability in a St. Louis Truck Accident

According to the negligence laws in St. Louis, truck drivers and trucking companies must exercise reasonable care and caution to prevent truck accidents. Their duty of care includes proper maintenance of their fleet, following traffic laws, and abiding by other federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

The state of Missouri follows a pure comparative fault system, which means that you can recover compensation for damages in a truck accident even if you share fault for the accident. However, the compensation you receive will be adjusted according to your percentage of fault. The insurance company or a court can decide each party’s share of fault and use this percentage to calculate the compensation for each party.