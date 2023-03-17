What is SSHSstores?

Sshstores is a website that provides free high speed premium VPN and SSH SSL/TLS server. It allows you to make your connection more secure and unblock any websites with an SSH account. You can create an account and choose from different regions and servers around the world. Sshstores also encrypts your data, protects your privacy, and avoids censorship.

How can I use Sshstores on my device?

To use Sshstores on your device, you need to create an account on their website and choose the type of server you want to use.

They offer different options such as SSH, Shadowsocks, V2ray, Wireguard, OpenVPN and L2TP.

After creating an account, you need to download and install a compatible app for your device that supports the server type you chose.

For example, if you choose SSH Websocket Tunnel, you can use HTTP Injector app. Then you need to configure the app with the account details and connect to the server.

You can find more detailed instructions on their website or on YouTube videos.

Is Sshstores safe and legal?

Sshstores claims to be safe and legal, as it encrypts your data, protects your privacy, and avoids censorship. However, there is no guarantee that Sshstores is trustworthy or reliable, as it is a free service that may have security flaws or vulnerabilities.

Also, depending on your location and the websites you access, using Sshstores may violate some laws or regulations.

Therefore, you should use Sshstores at your own risk and discretion.

What are some alternatives to Sshstores?

Some alternatives to Sshstores are:

Akunssh.net: a website that provides free SSH and VPN accounts with SSL/TLS support for tunneling.

Cloudssh.us: a website that offers free SSH, VPN, V2ray and Wireguard servers with various regions and features.

Contassh.com: a website that gives free SSH servers, VPN servers, PPTP accounts, V2ray accounts, with servers available from all server locations around the world.

Blogote.com: a blog that reviews different VPN services and provides tips and tricks for online security and privacy.

These are some of the websites that are similar to Sshstores in terms of providing free SSH and VPN services. However, you should always do your own research before using any of these services, as they may have different terms of use, quality of service, security risks or legal implications.

Can I use Sshstores on multiple devices?

Yes, you can use Sshstores on multiple devices as long as you have the compatible app and the account details for each device. However, you should be aware that using the same account on multiple devices may affect the speed and stability of your connection. Also, you should not share your account with others or use it for illegal purposes, as this may result in your account being banned or suspended by Sshstores.

What are the benefits of using Sshstores?

Some of the benefits of using Sshstores are:

You can access any website, app or channel that may be blocked or restricted in your region or network .

You can surf the internet anonymously and protect your location and identity from your internet service provider or other third parties .

You can encrypt your data and secure your internet connection from hackers, malware or other threats .

You can enjoy fast and reliable servers from different regions and countries around the world .

You can use their service for free without any registration or payment required .

These are some of the benefits of using Sshstores according to their website. However, you should also be aware of the potential risks and limitations of using a free service that may not guarantee your privacy or security.

How can I check if Sshstores is working properly?

One way to check if Sshstores is working properly is to use a website or app that can show your IP address and location. For example, you can visit https://whatismyipaddress.com/ or use an app like IP Tools on your device. If Sshstores is working properly, you should see a different IP address and location than your original one. You should also be able to access any website or app that was previously blocked or restricted for you. If Sshstores is not working properly, you may see an error message, a slow connection, or no change in your IP address and location. You may also encounter some websites or apps that can detect and block VPN services like Sshstores.

How can I create a new account on Sshstores?

To create a new account on Sshstores, you need to follow these steps:

Visit their website https://sshstores.net/ and choose the type of server you want to use. They offer different options such as SSH, Shadowsocks, V2ray, Wireguard, OpenVPN and L2TP.

Choose the region and server that suits your needs and preferences. You can see the location, port number, validity period and remaining accounts for each server.

Click on the Create Account button and fill in the required information such as username, password and captcha code. You can also choose to enable or disable SSL/TLS encryption for your account.

Click on the Create button and wait for a few seconds until your account is created. You will see your account details such as host name, IP address, port number and expiration date. You can also download a configuration file for your account if you need it.

Copy or save your account details and use them to configure your app on your device. You can find more detailed instructions on how to use Sshstores on different devices on their website or on YouTube videos.

That’s how you can create a new account on Sshstores. However, you should remember that each account has a limited validity period and may expire after a certain time. You should also not share your account with others or use it for illegal purposes, as this may result in your account being banned or suspended by Sshstores.

What are the potential risks and limitations of using Sshstores?

Some of the potential risks and limitations of using Sshstores are:

Sshstores is a free service that may not guarantee your privacy or security. They may collect or share your data with third parties, or they may have security flaws or vulnerabilities that expose your data to hackers, malware or other threats.

Sshstores may not work properly or consistently. They may have slow or unstable servers, technical issues, bugs or errors that affect your connection quality and speed. They may also have limited server capacity and availability that restrict your access to their service.

Sshstores may violate some laws or regulations in your location or the websites you access. Depending on your country or network policies, using Sshstores may be illegal or prohibited. You may also encounter some websites or apps that can detect and block VPN services like Sshstores. You may face legal consequences or penalties if you use Sshstores for illegal purposes such as piracy, hacking, fraud or terrorism.

Sshstores may not support all devices or apps. They may not have compatible apps for all devices such as Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS etc. They may also not support all types of servers such as SSH Websocket Tunnel, V2ray Vmess/Vless etc. You may need to download and install additional apps to use Sshstores on your device.

These are some of the potential risks and limitations of using Sshstores according to their website and online reviews. However, you should always do your own research before using any VPN service and use it at your own risk and discretion.

How can I contact Sshstores if I have any problems or questions?

To contact Sshstores if you have any problems or questions, you can use one of these methods:

You can visit their website https://sshstores.net/ and use the live chat feature to talk to their customer support team. You can also leave a message if they are offline and they will reply to you as soon as possible.

You can join their Telegram group https://t.me/sshstores and ask your questions or share your feedback with other users and admins. You can also get updates and announcements about their service on their Telegram channel https://t.me/sshstoreschannel.

You can send an email to [email protected] and explain your issue or inquiry in detail. They will try to respond to you within 24 hours.

These are some of the ways you can contact Sshstores if you have any problems or questions. However, you should be aware that Sshstores is a free service that may not provide professional or reliable customer support. They may not be able to solve all your problems or answer all your questions satisfactorily.

How can I delete my account on Sshstores?

To delete your account on Sshstores, you need to follow these steps:

Visit their website https://sshstores.net/ and log in with your username and password.

Click on the My Account button and then click on the Delete Account button.

Confirm your action by entering your password again and clicking on the Yes button.

Your account will be deleted and you will see a message saying “Your account has been successfully deleted”.

That’s how you can delete your account on Sshstores. However, you should remember that deleting your account will also delete all your data and settings associated with it. You will not be able to use or recover your account again. You should also make sure that you disconnect from their server before deleting your account.