Are you thinking about doing some spring cleaning? Spring cleaning is a little different than your normal everyday cleaning, it’s all about putting that little bit of extra effort. Paying close attention to the parts of your house you often don’t bother with is bound to have your home looking spick and span for the rest of the year. If you’re not sure where to start, then you’ve come to the right place. There are numerous ways that you can have your house in tip-top shape, here are some of the best ones.

Create a checklist

It’s a fantastic idea to take the time to write out a checklist for yourself before you go all guns blazing, this will help you stay organised and give you peace of mind that you’ve not forgotten about any essentials when you finish up and it’s time to relax. Ticking off each task as you go will also give you a good idea of how long your spring cleaning is going to take and help motivate you to achieve each and every goal you’ve set for yourself. Being organised and having things go to plan in comparison to having a stab in the dark is bound to make the whole process a lot smoother which makes it undoubtedly the best place to start when you think about spring cleaning ideas.

Clean your gutters

Your gutters are probably something you don’t often think about cleaning, but it’s important to remember how essential this task actually is. Your gutters are in place to prevent water damage, making sure they are in proper working order can save you a lot of hassle in the big picture. When your gutters clog up and blockages appear all kinds of expensive problems can materialise. Forgetting to keep on top of gutter maintenance can be the route of problems such as roof rot, infestations, and wall erosion. Not to mention, it can start to really affect your curb appeal negatively when there’s vegetation growing out of your gutters and causing an eyesore for you and your neighbours. Although, there’s no need to worry! If you make sure to have your gutters cleaned at least twice-yearly things are sure not to get out of hand. Making sure this essential task is out of the way is sure to be one of the best spring cleaning ideas. It’s also worth noting that it might be a good idea to get in contact with professionals to carry out your gutter maintenance as it can often be dangerous due to height restraints. Not only that, but it’s also best to make sure the work is being done efficiently. Click here for gutter cleaning professionals.

Get rid of clutter

Most of us are guilty of having quite a bit of pointless clutter laying around our house. You should thoroughly like through your drawers and cupboards and try to throw out any old clothes or shoes that you can’t see yourself wearing again, don’t be a hoarder! It’s also important to remember that regardless of if you are ready to throw anything out or not you can still put in the effort to make things a little neater and tidier. If you have items lying everywhere do your best to find a home for them so they aren’t as much of an eyesore. Getting rid of clutter is a brilliant spring cleaning idea that’s easy to do.

Disinfect and sanitise

When you’re doing your spring cleaning, despite not being able to see germs and bacteria it’s important to be aware that they are there! If you forget to wipe down and disinfect your countertops around your kitchen, this can possibly lead to a variety of health risks such as food poisoning. Although your kitchen might be the most important place to pay attention to this aspect of cleaning, it’s also important to disinfect all around the house. Considering how essential disinfecting and sanitising is, it’s definitely one of the best spring cleaning ideas you could have. Make sure to keep you and your family safe!

Remember your windows and walls

Although your walls and windows might not be as high of a priority as other things in your house that need to be cleaned, it’s important to remember not to forget about them! After all, spring cleaning is all about giving a deep clean to all the things you usually neglect. It’s no secret that your walls will be gathering a lot of dust considering how little we clean them, so why not use your spring cleaning as an excuse to finally get it out of the way? Cleaning your windows can also improve your curb appeal which is especially important for first impressions when you’re inviting over guests. Although, it’s important to clean your windows properly to avoid creating streaks.