Communication. The golden thread that stitches life together. It’s a skill we never fully master, a skill that rewards refinement. For some of us, it comes as easily as water down a mountain; for others, it’s a source of constant friction. In the US, around three million people stutter. Given how critical communication is for a functioning life, it’s not an insignificant number.

Enter speech pathology. Speech pathology exists to help people communicate better. But how exactly does this healthcare field treat underlying communication issues in children and adults? Read on as this helpful guide sheds light on the topic.

Speech pathology: a definition

Speech pathology is the healthcare field that addresses communication and swallowing issues in children and adults. Despite being broad in scope, most of us associate speech pathology with stuttering. Think back on your school days. You’ll likely have no trouble recalling a student who stuttered when asked to speak in front of class. Maybe that student was you.

Speech pathology is about more than just stuttering. Let’s unpack a few of the different issues it addresses.

Speech disorders

Along with stuttering, speech pathology treats issues around making speech sounds and articulation. It also addresses ankyloglossia, which we commonly know as tongue-tie. However, in this context, we’re not talking about your sudden inability to speak when put on the spot. Tongue-tie is when a baby’s tongue can’t move like it should, owing to a short tissue fold holding the tongue to the mouth. Left untreated, tongue-tie stops a baby from properly breastfeeding.

Language disorders

Language disorders disrupt someone’s comprehension and expression abilities. These disorders are common in stroke victims. In this case, a speech pathologist will help that person learn to speak and comprehend (hopefully) like they used to pre-stroke.

Social communication disorders

You might be tempted to raise your hand and say ‘that’s me’. Wait. Speech pathology is less concerned with someone’s anxiety around dinner parties and more concerned with their inability to understand the mechanics of conversation, such as when you should speak and when you should listen. Traumatic brain injuries and autism spectrum disorder typically cause these types of disorders.

Swallowing disorders

Remember the last time you had a sore throat, the discomfort you felt trying to swallow dinner? While a swallowing disorder isn’t necessarily linked with pain, it does severely limit someone’s ability to stay healthy. Swallowing disorders commonly affect infants and people who’ve suffered strokes or traumatic brain injuries.

A day in the life of a Speech Pathologist

It’s diverse and rewarding work, speech pathology. Though many of your strategies will revolve around practice and repetition, your days will follow no such path. One day, you could be teaching a child how to properly have a conversation, and another day, you could be helping a stroke victim regain their ability to read and write. You’ll help people of all ages, which only adds to the variety and excitement of the role.

Despite being a healthcare career, you could argue speech pathology has just as much in common with the education industry. Yes, you’re repairing and rejuvenating people, but you’re also giving them the tools to independently thrive in their daily lives.

The path to practicing speech pathology

If the question “How can I become a speech pathologist?” is bouncing around your mind, read on. The good news is, becoming a speech pathologist is a straightforward path, similar in trajectory to most healthcare degrees. You’ll need to start with an undergraduate degree. At this level, there’s no degree specific to speech pathology, so be strategic. A psychology, linguistics, or communication sciences and disorders degree will give you a solid knowledge base for speech pathology.

Next, you’ll need a Master’s Degree in Speech-Language Pathology. This degree gives you the skills to independently practice speech pathology. It also gives you the experience, as you’ll be required to complete around 400 hours of clinical practice.

Your next hurdle is big: passing the National Speech Language Pathology Exam.

From there, it’s a matter of gaining more experience through a clinical fellowship. Your fellowship is your chance to take the step from student to professional by enhancing your strengths and addressing your weaknesses.

If you make it this far, your final step (for now) is to gain certification from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA). In total, you’re looking at around eight years to become a fully-qualified Speech Pathologist.

Given that there’s been a national shortage of speech pathologists for years, now is a great time to start your career, as your skills are in high demand.

While it’s not the most well-known healthcare field, speech pathology has a great influence. Being able to eat, drink, and communicate with confidence are essential functions of life we often take for granted; without them, life would be difficult indeed. A speech pathologist is the humble practitioner working to make sure we use and value as best we can.