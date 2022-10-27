The Sonder Group platform has made waves recently as a great new tool for independent investors. It is marketed primarily towards beginners but also supports experienced traders with advanced tools and versatile trading options.

Many people thinking of joining the platform want to know a little more about what to expect and how things work, and this review is here to provide the details. It covers details of the platform’s standout features and explores the general experience that comes with a Sonder Group subscription.

First Things First: What Is Sonder Group Best For?

To put it briefly, Sonder Group is best for currency trading- crypto and FOREX. It offers much more than that (CFDs, stocks, etc.), but these are the highlights.

The broker specializes in fast-paced day trading on the international crypto scenes and Foreign Exchange market- and offers exceptional tools on both portals. These include live price trackers, pre-set pairings with historical reports, and customizable strategic speculation tools.

Sonder Group for Beginners

As mentioned, Sonder Group is aimed mainly at beginners. Here are a few things the broker does to hit that target market:

The design, layouts, and displays and simple and minimalistic to remove confusion and distraction and make it easier to navigate the important information.

A virtual trading platform lets people practice using dummy funds to get a grip on how things work.

Tutorials, demonstrations, and training courses help guide and develop newbies as they strive to increase their skills and become more confident.

Customer service is provided around the clock for help with inquiries or issues.

Some Information About Using the Platform

It really all comes down to how easy and enjoyable the platform is to use and how well it fits the brief as a supportive and useful trading tool. The overall user experience is impacted by many things, and here are a few worth discussing.

Mobile Access

Sonder Group is primarily designed for desktop use, but there is a mobile version that lets people stay on track when they can’t stay at their desks. It needs a stable internet connection to work and requires a recent software update. Most modern smartphones are compatible, and the app can be found in online app stores.

Currency Exchange

Crypto trading fans can use the Sonder Group platform to access around half a dozen of the world’s most popular digital coins. They can trade them against one another or stick to one and ride it out for the long term. Whatever strategies or systems they prefer, things are made much easier by the integrated exchange platform that lets them purchase crypto directly on the platform.

Fees apply, but they are reasonable and competitive. It is worth it for the convenience of cutting out the middleman. Funds can then be invested directly or stored in a digital wallet.

The Payment System

Sonder Group supports crypto payments and standard payments in several currencies, including USD, Euro, and Bitcoin. Bank cards are the fastest and easiest way (only Visa or Mastercard) to add standard deposits, but bank transfers are also possible. They are the preferred option for larger payments for the additional security measures.

Crypto lovers can connect their digital wallets for quick and easy transactions in various currencies. They also work for deposits- as do bank transfers.

There is no charge for adding deposits, but withdrawals cost three percent of the total on each transaction.

A Few Final Things Worth Mentioning

The account setup is a bit slow, so be patient when going through the stages- it is worth it in the end!

Some locations don’t support online brokers services- including Sonder Group, so check the terms and conditions before subscribing.

Sonder Group is a subscription-based platform. Users must pay a monthly fee to access the services, but it is great value for money.

The Final Verdict

Sonder Group gets a thumbs up. It does what it says on the tin- and is an excellent platform for people to expand their portfolios, develop their skills, and get excited about the possibilities of digital trading. It all starts on the official website, so why not head there now?

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.