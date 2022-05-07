You are fortunate enough if your resident is in an area where lane splitting is permitted. It is excellent for reducing traffic congestion and travel time. When done correctly, it promotes the safety of motorcyclists on the road.

But, there are numerous things you must be aware of and keep an eye out for lane split securely. In this content, we’ll go over some of the essential aspects and safety considerations you should be aware of when lane splitting.

Keep your speed under control

Although it should go without saying, some motorcyclists cannot resist the temptation to weave their way around backed-up vehicles in traffic. Speeding between lanes shortens your reaction time if a car decides to change lanes or if you get to a junction that you weren’t expecting.

Always keep the brakes covered

When you have the possibility of drivers in front of you making a lane shift while you are in the middle of lane splitting, it is imperative that you remain alert and prepared to brake at any time. Make it a habit to cover your bike’s front brake just before beginning a lane-splitting assignment and only to release it once you have returned to the center of the lane after finishing the task.

Keep an eye out for sudden lane shifts

During high traffic periods, it is relatively uncommon for drivers to swap lanes at random. If you’re planning on comfortably sandwiching yourself between two automobiles, you should be aware of the implications of this. Always reduce your speed when a lane begins to move, and keep an eye out for the vehicles’ turn signals in front of you to avoid being rear-ended.

If you collide with a vehicle that was in the process of changing lanes, there is a significant probability that you will not be held responsible. Regardless of who you believe is to blame for the accident, you should consult with an accident lawyer such as levarlaw.com, who can investigate the incident on your behalf and potentially assist you in obtaining the compensation you are entitled to under the law.

Assume that drivers are not aware of your presence

When driving, it is best to assume that everyone else on the road is an idiot, as the old saying goes. It’s important to remember this every time you split lanes. During a traffic jam, many drivers don’t anticipate you to zoom past them in your vehicle. The majority of drivers will be concentrating on the vehicle’s bumper in front of them or looking for an opportunity to move into the adjacent lane.

Assuming that the other drivers are not seeing you, you can dramatically enhance your decision-making and lessen your chances of being involved in an accident by taking this approach.

Avoid lane splitting when two large cars are in the same lane

Splitting lanes between two huge cars can be pretty dangerous, and if you must do so, be sure you do not remain in the drivers’ blind zones for an extended period! Changes in lanes by either of the drivers could be fatal for you if this occurs.

Wrap Up

Even though it can significantly minimize your time spent on the road, it is something that must be learned and mastered. Please don’t rush into it. Take your time. Take the time to become familiar with traffic patterns and motorist behavior before attempting it on your own.