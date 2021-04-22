When you’re ready to put your house in the market, consider adding a few smart-home conveniences that will make your home stand out. Busy people who are looking to buy homes often want one with upgrades that will make life smoother and will love having the smart features already in place. Here are some of the most popular installations suggested by the home expert Catherine Galvin that may quickly return a dividend on your investment.

Video Doorbell

Upgrade your home security by adding a visual component to your home’s entrance. A video doorbell lets you see who or what is at your front door. You can converse from any location using your smartphone with the person at the door who will assume you’re inside. You can accept deliveries or turn away sales calls without having to open the door. The audio component lets you speak with the person to give directions or responses as needed.

Smart Locks

Security locks on your home’s doors and windows can also be hooked up to smart control. The homeowner is able to lock or unlock the doors and windows whether at home or elsewhere. This is a great feature to help a family member who gets locked out of the house without a key while you are out of town or unable to get home and unlock the door anytime soon.

Smoke Detectors

Set your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms via smart settings to alert you of any warning smoke or gas wherever you may be. In addition, the responsible civil authority like the police or fire department will be contacted as well. You won’t have to be concerned if no one is at home to hear the alarm going off. The smart version of these detectors can let you know electronically if the battery is dying instead of sounding that irritating chirp.

Thermostat

A home smart-thermostat lets you adjust it from any connected location. If you’re on vacation and get an updated weather report about your hometown’s sudden temperature drop, you can turn up the thermostat to have the house warm when you return. Similarly, turning on the AC when you are heading home from a scorching baseball game will be a welcome relief. You can save money on energy costs by using the HVAC system only when needed and not leave it running when you are away from home.

Garage Door Controller

Imagine a package being delivered that you forgot was arriving today until the delivery driver contacts you through the video doorbell. Use your smart-activated garage door controller to open the garage as you direct the delivery person to set the package inside. Then you can close the garage door afterward. No more wet or wind-blown packages when you are not there to receive them.

Light Switch

Now you can program your home’s light switch panels to turn on as programmed. They can also be set to turn on or off when someone enters or leaves a room. That is a helpful hands-free feature for someone who is carrying an infant or a load of laundry.

Internet-Connected Lightbulbs

Use smart lightbulbs to more efficiently manage your home’s lighting use whether you are there or out of town. These LED bulbs can be dimmed or switched for different lighting options, and colored bulbs are also available. The wattage can be adjusted to save energy if preferred.

Automated Window Blinds

Let prospective homebuyers know they can relax in their favorite room and use the smart-activated automatic window blind control feature to open and close the blinds without lifting a finger. The windows can also be dimmed to keep out bright sunlight when preferred. There is no need to be concerned about chipped blind slats or finagling the blinds to look outside and check the weather. Your outdoor view is literally at your fingertips.

Lawn Sprinkler

Another handy smart setup is your lawn sprinkling system. Have you ever raced home from shopping or another activity to try and water the lawn before sunset? Now you can set the sprinkler to turn on when activated from your smart phone when you are not at home. Just tap a couple of times on your phone, and the sprinkler will turn on and turn off at your command.

Smart Speaker

Many people love the convenience of using a smart speaker for information. You can get a system that plays your favorite music, answers basic questions, and provides essential information. Smart speakers can locate a desired recipe or give a news update. You can set it up anywhere in your home where prospective buyers can try it out.

Smart-home devices add a luxury aspect to contemporary homes. Compare services and pricing to select those that will work best in your home and appeal to potential buyers. With more homes using these conveniences, don’t get left behind in the housing market.