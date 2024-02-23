Shift work sleep disorder is a serious health condition that can affect a person’s productivity, causing them to perform less effectively than their counterparts who maintain regular sleep schedules. Fortunately, it can be managed with certain supplements and medications. This guide sheds light on the best supplements for shift workers in Australia; it also provides simple tips that can help manage the symptoms and improve a patient’s overall quality of life.

What Is Shift Work Sleep Disorder (SWSD)?

Shift work sleep disorder (SWSD) is a disorder that affects the circadian rhythm — the body’s internal clock that regulates various biological processes over a roughly 24-hour cycle. These biological processes include things like the sleep-wake cycle, hormone levels, body temperature, and metabolism. People who experience this disorder often find it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep long enough to feel well-rested during their usual bedtime.

SWSD is common among individuals who work odd shifts. It also affects those who work jobs that require round-the-clock operations, such as transportation, healthcare, and emergency services. It is important to seek treatment as soon as possible, as the disorder can impact the mental health and overall quality of life of individuals who experience it. This is not to mention the fact that it impairs cognitive function, causing difficulties with memory, concentration, and decision-making abilities, which may further hinder productivity and overall functioning in day-to-day activities [1][2].

SWSD Symptoms and Causes

The symptoms of shift work sleep disorder can vary in severity from individual to individual. However, there are two main symptoms that typically occur — they are hypersomnia, or excessive daytime sleepiness, and insomnia [1].

Insomnia is a disorder characterized by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or both, despite putting in effort to do so. This symptom may vary from individual to individual, depending on the shift they work. For example, individuals who work late at night often have issues staying asleep. On the other hand, those who work early in the morning (between 4:00 AM and 7:00 AM) typically experience difficulty falling asleep.

Excessive daytime sleepiness, as the term implies, is characterized by an overwhelming feeling of sleepiness during the day or work hours. People with SWSD often find it difficult to stay awake during waking hours, regardless of how much sleep they get. This feeling of excessive sleepiness is often accompanied by fatigue, overwhelming drowsiness, and low energy levels.

Some other symptoms of this sleep disorder include [3]:

decreased energy levels;

mood swings;

decreased alertness;

difficulty concentrating;

gastrointestinal issues;

trouble with relationships;

decreased focus.

Many people with SWSD do not know they have it, as they often attribute their symptoms to normal fatigue or stress associated with their hectic work schedules. If you work an odd-shift job and are experiencing two or more of the above symptoms, there’s a chance that you may have the disorder. Be sure to seek the assistance of a doctor or healthcare professional.

Causes of SWSD

SWSD is majorly caused by the disruption of the body’s internal clock, which typically occurs when individuals work non-traditional hours, such as rotating shifts or night shifts. Normally, the body’s internal clock is synced with the natural day-light (day-night) cycle. During the day, light entering the eyes inhibits the production of melatonin — a hormone that regulates the wake-sleep cycle, promoting wakefulness.

However, as the sun goes down, the absence of light signals the circadian rhythm that it’s time to prepare for sleep. In response, the pineal gland in the brain begins to produce melatonin, and as its levels rise, it promotes drowsiness and a feeling of sleepiness [4].

Generally, factors that affect the circadian rhythm are often regarded as causative factors. Besides light exposure, others include:

work-related stress: Demanding work or high-pressure work environments can contribute to sleep disturbances, which, in turn, worsen symptoms of SWSD;

lifestyle factors: Factors such as poor sleep hygiene, irregular sleep schedules, and inadequate relaxation techniques are known to worsen sleep problems among people who work odd shifts;

individual susceptibility: Some individuals may be more genetically predisposed to experiencing sleep disturbances when they work odd shifts; this makes them more vulnerable to developing SWSD.

Excessive alcohol consumption can also cause SWSD. It can negatively impact sleep quality, which may, in turn, worsen other symptoms. This is not a comprehensive list of the possible causes of this disorder; consult a doctor to learn more about the potential contributing factors and to receive personalized guidance.

Is It Possible to Treat Shift Work Sleep Disorder?

Yes, it is possible to treat shift work sleep disorder. However, it is worth noting that the treatment type employed may vary, depending on the severity of the symptoms, the individual being treated, underlying medical conditions they may have, and medications they may be using for management.

Generally, the way doctors approach treating the condition is to determine the causative factors. They typically ask questions about the type of job you do, the shift you run, and details about your lifestyle. Once they determine the factor(s) disrupting your circadian rhythm, they may then recommend a treatment option or a combination of strategies that are best suited to address your specific circumstance.

Tips for Shift Workers: How to Improve the Quality of Life?

There are several tips and strategies that can help improve the quality of life of individuals living with SWSD. While not every tip may suit everyone, implementing one or a combination of them may be needed to manage the disorder and alleviate the symptoms effectively. Here are some tips that can help ensure fast relief from SWSD symptoms [5]:

Sleep Hygiene

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule, even on days off. This will help regulate your body’s internal clock, enabling you to feel sleepy or awake and alert at the appropriate times. If you have difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, consider making your sleep space more conducive. Ensure lights are dimmed or turned off, eliminate sources of noise, stay away from your phone, TV, and other sources of blue light about one hour before bedtime, and invest in comfortable bedding. Making these adjustments can significantly improve your overall sleep quality and ultimately improve your SWSD symptoms.

Exercise Regularly

Regular exercise is another key approach that can help in the management of the symptoms of SWSD. It not only promotes better sleep but can also improve your overall well-being. You don’t necessarily need to go to the gym to exercise, especially if you don’t have the time. Simple home exercises such as brisk walking, jogging, or cycling around your neighborhood can be really effective. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week to reap the benefits.

Try Light Therapy

Integrating light therapy into daily routine can help night shift workers reduce their symptoms of SWSD and improve their overall quality of life. Light therapy involves exposing yourself to bright artificial light to help regulate your body’s circadian rhythm and promote wakefulness during night shifts. Consider investing in a light therapy box or lamp if you work night shifts. These gadgets are designed to mimic natural sunlight, keeping you awake and alert. You can position the therapy lamp near your workspace or use the light therapy box during breaks to signal your body that it’s time to be awake.

Relaxation Techniques

Being in a relaxed state during bedtime helps improve sleep quality and has the potential to improve shift work disorder symptoms and ultimately improve your quality of life. Try practicing deep breathing exercises, mindful meditation, and yoga occasionally. Incorporating these practices into your daily routine can help your body and mind unwind, reduce your stress levels, and improve your SWSD symptoms.

Limit Caffeine, Nicotine, and Alcohol

Limiting caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol intake is essential for individuals living with shift work sleep disorder. These substances are known to disrupt sleep patterns and worsen the symptoms of SWSD, making getting restful sleep challenging. If you’re in the process of cutting off these substances from your lifestyle, avoid consuming them several hours before your bedtime.

Take Supplements

Taking supplements can also be beneficial for individuals with shift work sleep disorder. Certain supplements, such as melatonin, magnesium, or valerian root, are known to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. If you often find it difficult to sleep or stay asleep long enough, you can try to take melatonin or incorporate other supplements into your daily routine. However, note that it’s important to consult a doctor or healthcare professional before starting any new supplement, vitamins, or medication to ensure they’re safe and suitable for you.

Top Vitamins and Supplements for Shift Work Sleep Disorder in Australia

Today, there are countless vitamins and supplements marketed as effective options for managing shift work sleep disorder. While some of them actually work, promoting relaxation, improving cognitive function, and supporting overall health, some others are just cleverly marketed products with little to offer. It’s important to consult with a healthcare professional to help you choose a suitable supplement, or rely on fact-based resources such as this to help you make the best decision.

The top options for managing this disorder can be divided into two main categories: sleep aids and wake-promoting agents. Let’s take a look at each of them in detail.

Wake-Promoting Agents

Unlike supplements, most of the known safe and effective wake-promoting agents are actual medications approved by the FDA. Here are some of the best ones available in Australia:

Modafinil: This is a prescription medication approved by the FDA to treat narcolepsy, SWSD, and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). In addition to its wake-promoting effects, it offers cognitive-enhancing benefits. As a result, countless healthy individuals and patients with sleep disorders use it to increase alertness, improve memory, and ultimately increase productivity;

Waklert: Similar to modafinil, Waklert is approved by the FDA to treat SWSD, OSA, and narcolepsy. It also has cognitive-enhancing benefits, which makes it popular among college students and industry professionals looking to perform exceptionally well in their respective fields. Waklert contains armodafinil as its active ingredient – a wake-promoting agent that promotes slightly stronger effects than modafinil;

Vyvanse: Vyvanse is a stimulant medication that can improve focus, concentration, and wakefulness. This makes it suitable for individuals with SWSD who find staying alert during night shifts challenging;

Ritalin: Ritalin is another stimulant medication that can help increase wakefulness and improve cognitive function, making it beneficial for individuals with SWSD who are experiencing excessive daytime sleepiness.

These medications have undergone rigorous testing to ensure their safety and efficacy in promoting wakefulness. This makes them reliable options for managing symptoms of SWSD. If you want to buy Waklert online in Australia, or any of the other wake-promoting agents above, irrespective of your location, be sure to source it from a legit and reliable vendor. This way, you can rest assured you will receive genuine meds rather than counterfeit products that could potentially harm your health.

Sleep Aids

Sleep aids are instrumental in promoting restful sleep. Here are some of the top supplements commonly used [6]:

melatonin: This is a natural hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Taking melatonin-based supplements can help reset the body’s internal clock and improve sleep quality;

magnesium: Magnesium has strong relaxing properties. Using supplements based on it may help promote relaxation and alleviate muscle tension, ultimately making it easier to fall asleep;

lavender: Lavender-based supplements can have calming effects that reduce anxiety levels and promote relaxation – factors that all contribute to improved sleep quality;

valerian root: Valerian root supplements have been used for centuries as a natural remedy for insomnia and sleep disturbances, promoting relaxation and aiding in falling asleep faster.

It’s worth noting that while these supplements can be beneficial for promoting restful sleep, their effects may vary from individual to individual. It’s important to use them exactly as directed and consult with a healthcare provider, especially if you are taking other medications or have an underlying medical condition.

Conclusion

Shift work sleep disorder is a serious condition that can significantly impact an individual’s productivity at work or school, health and well-being, and overall quality of life. Fortunately, it can be properly managed through a combination of lifestyle changes and certain wake-promoting medications, such as Waklert. Following the simple tips shared in this guide can help improve your symptoms, enabling you to stay awake and alert during night shifts, and sleep properly when necessary. However, it’s important to consult a doctor before starting any new supplement or medication to ensure it’s suitable for your individual needs.

References