Your HVAC system wouldn’t be complete without the air filters essential for maintaining clean and healthy indoor air. A dirty or clogged filter can reduce efficiency, increase energy bills, or even cause health issues. This article discusses the signs that indicate a need to change your air filter.

What is an Air Filter?

Before we explore the warning signs that indicate it’s time for air filter replacement, let us first define what an air filter is. An air filter eliminates dust, dirt, pollen, and other pollutants from air circulation. Air filters come in various types and sizes with varying efficiency depending on their design and quality.

Signs that Indicate the Need for Air Filter Replacement

Poor Air Quality

Replace the air filter if the air quality in your house deteriorates. A dirty or clogged filter cannot effectively trap particles that contribute to poor indoor air quality and may lead to allergies, respiratory issues, and other health complications.

Reduced Airflow

A dirty air filter can restrict airflow, forcing your HVAC system to work harder than necessary and leading to costly repairs. Check and replace your air filter in the event you notice the airflow in your home has reduced.

Increased Energy Bills

A dirty or clogged air filter can lead to higher energy bills. As your HVAC system has to work harder to maintain the desired temperature, it consumes more energy resulting in higher bills. If you notice an unexplained increase in your bills, it could be due to dirty/clogged filters. It may be wise to check and replace your air filter to save on energy costs.

Visible Dirt on the Filter

One of the most obvious signs that your air filter needs replacing is visible dirt and debris. If you can see these elements on your filter, it no longer effectively traps airborne particles. Consider replacing it with a new one.

Unpleasant Odors

A dirty air filter can cause unpleasant odors in your home. A dirty air filter traps odors and allows them to circulate through your residence, creating unpleasant scents. If the odors persist, check and replace your air filter to eliminate their source.

Allergies symptoms

A filthy air filter might cause your or a family member’s allergy symptoms, such as sneezing, coughing, and congestion. A dirty air filter cannot effectively trap airborne allergens such as pollen and dust, which can trigger allergy symptoms. It may be time to check and replace your air filter if you notice allergy symptoms.

When to Replace Your Air Filter

You should replace air filters periodically to ensure their effectiveness. The replacement frequency depends on several factors, including the type of filter, how many people live in your home, pets present, and indoor air pollution levels. As a general guideline, you can replace your filters every 1-3 months.

Filter King: Your One-Stop Shop for Air Filters

For superior air filters, Filter King is your go-to source. They offer an extensive selection of air filters tailored to meet all of your requirements. Filter King air filters are made from high-quality materials designed to trap airborne particles effectively. They are also available in different sizes and types, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your HVAC system!