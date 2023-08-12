Have you ever exhausted more than half of your income just in the week after payday? Been there and done that!

We often have to deal with major expenses like electricity bills, gas bills, and groceries as soon as we get the monthly pay. When it comes to shopping for necessities, we are presented with a wide range of products and prices. Naturally, we try to save as much as we can. This includes not only choosing the less costly alternatives but also utilizing apps like Venmo on retailers such as Walmart in order to earn cash back.

Is that enough?

If you are looking to give yourself more breathing room by becoming a savvy shopper, here are a few tips to get started with.

Make Purchase Your Last Resort

Your savings are going to dip pretty fast if your default response to whenever you need something is to head to a store nearby. You may think that is the only way to obtain it but have you ever come to a realization that there are a lot of things that we need only once or twice so it will be more logical to simply borrow it from a friend or a relative?

Take gardening items, for example. Similarly, crockey for when you are having extra guests over, baking utensils you will need for only a couple of times, etc. are just some of the many examples I can quote!

If You Have To Purchase, Find The Best Bargain

Menus and prices are set in stone at some places so you can not expect to negotiate a lower cost everywhere but where there is room for flexibility, don’t hesitate asking for a discount. As surprising as it may sound, even retail stores let you negotiate now.

For example, if you have obtained a product that does not have quality up to your expectations or was delivered to you damaged, a store may offer a small discount or let you get another one without paying an extra penny!

Check If Waiting a Little For The Purchase Can Do You Good!

When shopping out of impulse or buying something at the last moment, we are not able to score any deals. However, if you think ahead and plan what you need to buy in the coming month, it is highly likely that the items will go on sale and you may be able to get a good deal.

In fact, everyday items like groceries, toiletries and cosmetics frequently go on sale so you can utilize this time window to stock up when your favorite brands are priced at a discount. Similarly, clothes are best-purchased during end-of-season sales. You can always save them until the following year (if you are not into wearing the latest fashion trends!)

Don’t Forget To Make a Wish List!

Have you tried using AI like ChatGPT to generate a wish list? I just did and it was an interesting finding! The goal was to write down a list of items I need in order to control impulse shopping. With a wish list, a person is less likely to purchase items that have not been contemplated for at least a month. This provides enough time to determine whether an item is a necessity or just a want.

Other Budget-Saving Shopping Tips

The suggestions do not end here! Here are some of the tricks I discovered recently that have helped me save a lot whenever I go shopping. Check them out!

Credit cards often make you overspend. You think you are spending money that can just be repaid later but, in fact, it becomes a debt that one has to return often with an interest amount. A smart way out of this is to simply leave the credit card at home when you are going shopping.

If you begin accounting for it, we waste a lot of money when purchasing an item that is cheap but of low quality. It is not the best deal if you have to replace something more frequently as you will end up spending the same amount of money (or even more!). Therefore, I recommend buyers to thoroughly go through recommendations and online reviews when visiting a store for a product. Reviews on trustworthy platforms like Quora often guard you against poor quality and potential scams. Informed decisions will help you avoid disappointment and save money in the long run.

You must have come across Target or Walmart apps by now. There are hundreds more that you can take advantage of as they offer coupons and sales available only to buyers who shop through the application. In-app purchases are a great way to score deals but consumers often don’t benefit from it thinking that it will take a lot of time to download, sign up and use the app for shopping.

Avoid online grocery shopping whenever you can. It sounds convenient but usually comes with a fee or service charges which can add up to a lot. My favorite technique to shop instead is to make a list of things I need at home and then stop at the store whenever I am coming back from the office or driving over to a friend’s house. This saves me from a special drive to the shop and comes in handy as I am not a big fan of online shopping myself.

Last but not the least, I suggest buyers to walk store aisles attentively to scope out the best prices. This is one of the smartest ways to save! Did you know that items on the corner are often more expensive than getting the same one placed down the row? That’s because many do not walk in that much and end up purchasing the costlier ones unknowingly.

That’s all, my friends! Hope this guide will help you save some bucks on the next shopping trip. Did you like the suggestions or have more to add? Feel free to do so!