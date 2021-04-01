If you are a budding entrepreneur with a great business idea, the next logical step is to carry out extensive market research and if that plays out, you can begin to compile a comprehensive business plan. This should cover every aspect of the business and will be your guideline as you set about establishing the company.

Start-Up Capital

The first thing to do is crunch the numbers and calculate the entire amount of money required to turn your concept into reality.

There are online lenders for unsecured business loan for startup businesses and in many cases, the money is in your account the same day that you applied for the loan. The number one reason why a small business fails is due to lack of funding and if you add an extra 10% for unseen circumstances, this will keep you afloat for the first few months.

Digital Marketing

This is not an optional extra, as every business should have a strong online presence and if you contact a digital marketing agency at the very outset, they will put together an aggressive digital marketing plan, which can be adjusted at any time.

Search engine optimization is just one of the services you will need, while the agency will take control of your social media platforms and generate a large social media following.

Develop a Comprehensive Business Plan

Ask any business guru and they will instantly confirm that creating a good business plan is an essential requirement. This might be anything from 12-30 pages in length and would cover the following:

Overview of the business

Comprehensive breakdown of capital required

Running costs

Marketing plan

Asset inventory

5-year profit forecasts

When you think the business plan is complete, ask a local business expert to take a critical look and they will likely uncover a few minor issues that need to be rectified.

Minimise Risks

As the business owner, it is your responsibility to minimize the risks, which you can do by taking out adequate public liability insurance and insuring all stock and assets such as real estate, machinery and equipment.

Things can and do go wrong and by planning ahead, you will be in a better position to implement a rescue plan, should it ever be required. If you employ people, you will need to take some employer’s liability insurance to cover any compensation claims that might arise, plus you have to ensure that you are always compliant with the local labor laws.

If you carry out market research and put together a good business plan, there’s every reason to believe that the business will enjoy steady growth and you need to be flexible enough to deal with whatever comes your way.