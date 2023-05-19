From ChatGPT to Google’s Bard, chatty, friendly AI programs are all the rage. The big search engines have taken steps to work artificial intelligence into their algorithms, changing the face of natural search engine optimization (SEO).

The key to success with SEO in an AI-powered world is knowing how to work with AI, so it benefits your company without becoming too dependent on it. You need to keep the human touch while taking advantage of AI’s ability to save time and effort.

How Is AI Changing SEO?

Should professional SEOs be worried that AI will take away their jobs? Not quite yet, but whether AI will eventually surpass humans in optimizing websites and content remains to be seen. So far, AI has changed SEO in the following ways:

It's sped up keyword identification:

Keywords still matter for SEO, and AI has helped to speed up the process of figuring out which ones will produce the best results for a campaign. It's gotten a better sense of user intent:

What do users want is the big question SEOs need to ask themselves when optimizing content. AI has that (mostly) figured out and can provide personalized recommendations to searchers based on what they've looked for previously. It can quickly sort title tags, meta descriptions, and so on:

HTML tags help search engines understand your site's content and rank it appropriately. AI can take over writing headers and meta descriptions and can also ensure your content is appropriately structured for SEO. It can predict the future (sorta): No one knows what the future holds, except maybe artificial intelligence. AI programs can take a stab in the dark and predict how search engines will update their algorithms and what users will be looking for next. It can give you an edge when optimizing your website. Just keep in mind that AI's predictions are just that – predictions. It can't guarantee that what it foresees will come to pass.

How to Update Your SEO for an AI-Driven World

A few tweaks to your SEO strategy can bring it up to date and ensure it remains effective in the age of AI.

Rethink Your Keyword Strategy

Today’s algorithms look for natural, conversational keywords. When picking the keywords to focus on, think of what people would actually type (or speak) into a search engine.

Conversational, long-tail keywords are the way to go. Examples include:

What’s the best _____ to buy?

What’s the best ____ restaurant in (city)?

What are the symptoms of ____?

While AI is useful for generating keywords, it doesn’t know the intricacies of your business. For more detailed, highly relevant keywords, you’ll want to work with a team of people, not AI.

Put People First

Speaking of people, an old chestnut of SEO still holds true: Write for humans. Think of the needs of your audience and put those needs first when you optimize your pages or produce new content. Don’t get so wrapped up in optimizing your site for AI that you end up with something that looks like word salad or gobbledygook to an average human.

Understand the Algorithms

While you want to focus on the users, you also need to understand how AI-powered algorithms work. While you won’t have insight into the exact inner workings of those algorithms, you can have a basic grasp on what they want or expect.

Some of this should be familiar to you. Use headers to break up your text and embrace bullet points to make content easy to scan. H1 and H2 headers are must-haves and are no longer optional.

Remember Who’s the Expert (Hint: It’s You)

At the end of the day, AI is a useful tool for optimizing your website and improving SEO. But, at the end of the day, it’s just that: a tool. You’re the expert in your business and brand. If an AI program recommends something that seems wonky or makes incorrect claims, go with your gut. AI has a reputation for making out-there statements and being factually inaccurate. If something seems off, it probably is.

Do’s and Don’ts for SEO in an AI-Driven World

Do: Embrace AI (at least somewhat). Don’t fear AI, as it is a valuable tool. Use it to support and enhance your SEO campaigns.

Don’t: Rely on AI. Remember that AI is just a machine and that it’s prone to mistakes. Don’t hand all of your SEO over to it or use it to replace human oversight.

Do: Double-check everything AI recommends. It’s good practice to verify everything AI does for your brand. If you use it to optimize content, make sure it hasn’t changed that content so much that it’s completely inaccurate or worthless.

Don’t: Fire your SEO team. Keep a team of (human) SEO experts handy, even if you start using AI tools to optimize your pages.

SEO is always evolving as search engines update their algorithms. Keeping up with AI and other changes and adapting your strategy to match is all part of keeping your brand relevant in today’s world.