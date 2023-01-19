School accreditation is the process by which a school or educational institution is evaluated by an external agency to determine if it meets certain standards of quality. These standards may include things like the curriculum, faculty qualifications, facilities, and overall educational outcomes.

Accreditation is an important aspect of education because it helps to ensure that schools are meeting a certain level of quality and providing students with a valuable education. It also helps to ensure that schools are held accountable for their performance and are continuously working to improve.

Why Is School Accreditation Important?

There are several reasons why school accreditation is important, including:

Quality Assurance – Accreditation helps to ensure that schools are meeting a certain level of quality and providing students with a valuable education. It gives students, parents, and other stakeholders assurance that the school is providing high-quality education.

Student Success – Schools that are accredited are more likely to have strong academic programs, well-trained faculty, and supportive learning environments, which can lead to better educational outcomes for students.

Transferability Of Credits – Many schools and universities will only accept credits from other accredited institutions, so earning a degree from an accredited school can make it easier for students to transfer credits or pursue higher education.

Professional Recognition – Professional organizations and licensing boards require that individuals have a degree from an accredited school in order to be eligible for membership or certification.

Types Of School Accreditation

There are several different types of school accreditation, including:

Regional Accreditation – This is the most widely recognized type of accreditation in the United States. It is granted by six regional accrediting agencies that are recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Regional accreditation is typically granted to colleges and universities and is considered to be the most rigorous type of accreditation.

How to Know if a School is Accredited

There are several ways to determine if a school is accredited, including:

The School’s Website – Most schools will list their accreditations on their website, often in the “About Us” or “Accreditation” section.

Accreditation is especially important now that online learning is becoming more popular. There is a variety of accredited online schools available for parents to consider.

When you enroll your student in an accredited school, you know that they will receive a quality education that college admissions boards will notice. Since Cognia is a premier accreditor of online and international schools, Sora undertook a rigorous assessment process to receive its stamp of approval. This includes criteria like demonstrating adherence to meaningful performance standards and showing commitment to continuous improvement in administrative policies and reviews. At Sora, we’re proud to be recognized by venerable institutions such as WASC and NCAA that believe in our mission to reimagine high school education and ultimately build the best middle & high school in the world.