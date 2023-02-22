One of the most popular European brokers, Saxo Bank offers its clients pretty favorable conditions for trading, an impressive variety of available assets, and even some investment options. However, you’ll need to go through a registration process to create your account and enter it before you can trade any asset. While the process itself is rather quick and easy, some users encounter problems when they try to enter their accounts. In this article, we explain how it’s done and tell you how to solve the problems.

About the broker

Based in Copenhagen, Saxo Bank is an old and reputable Danish broker that’s especially widely used by European traders and investors. However, the broker is international, so you can actually sign up in just about any country in the world and start trading. The broker allows you to trade hundreds of tools, and it supports all kinds of assets: Forex pairs, CFDs, stocks, bonds, futures, and so on. However, the company doesn’t approve crypto trading, so you won’t be able to buy or sell any cryptocurrency here.

Saxo Bank is known to have relatively favorable trading conditions: the spreads are pretty narrow, but the trading fees are above average. The leverage rate can reach 30:1. All in all, this company is more suitable for experienced traders who are confident with managing a large portfolio. However, you have to register and enter your account before you can trade anything. Let’s check out how to use your own Saxo Bank login and what can prevent you from entering your account.

Entering your account

When you finish the registration process, you’ll receive your login. On the website, enter the login and password in the form, and click the Log In button. You’ll be taken to your main dashboard where you’ll be able to start trading. If you have problems with logging in, try changing your password. If that does not work, contact the customer support service to restore access.

Deposit requirements

The minimum deposit is rather high: it starts from £500 for clients from the UK, but prepare to invest at least $2,000 if you’re trading from any other country. There are only two exceptions here: Norway and Denmark. No minimum deposit is set for people from these countries, and you can basically start with just $1 in this case. However, even if you’re going to trade with Saxo Bank from another country, there is still a demo account you can use for practice, so there’s no need to deposit your money right away.