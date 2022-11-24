Our Black Friday deals have wonderful offers in stock for you and they cover all the ergonomic office products you’ve been eyeing. But the yummiest deal right now is a chance to save $160 on each standing desk you purchase. Read further for more details.

Introduction

To ensure that every office and remote worker gets an opportunity to give their workstations some nice makeovers, this year’s Flexispot Black Friday deals are loaded with incredibly great discounts on our products.

Even on the latest and sleekest products, your enjoyment knows no bound. For example, you can save up to $130 on some standing desks, $150 on some desks, $130 on some desk bikes, $150 on some ergonomic office chairs, and lots more.

But right now, we’re glad to show you some outstanding and classic standing desks that’ll be available during the Black Friday sale. These desks are designed to give you a fantastic work experience and well-being. And along the line, you’ll also save up to $160 on each of them.

Now, let’s run through them.

Pro Plus Standing Desk (E7)

Unlike an ordinary business day where it goes for $579.99, the Pro Plus Standing Desk E7 will be available for $419.99 on the 25th of November. That means the remaining $160 can be saved for another important project.

It’s not surprising that the desk effortlessly outperforms others. First, its super stability and strength have earned it a certification by the BIFMA. And the standing desk is designed with thicker leg columns when compared to its contemporaries.

Meanwhile, the column gap is specially built to be 0.05mm and that’s the ideal setup for the stages of columns to move easily and freely.

Amazing reviews have been pouring in from our customers that have invested in this ergo product all across the world. Thus, you should waste no time and hop in to join this league of lucky ergonomic users!

Sturdy when you raise it to the highest level, steady while moving around, strong enough to hold 355 lbs of weight, and designed to perfectly fit in a room without much space, we assure you that the Pro Plus Standing Desk is your first go-to choice.

Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk Wooden Top – 48″ W

Here’s another standing desk you can invest in to save up to $160 during this Black Friday shopping.

Originally pegged at $499.99, you can now enjoy the Comhar All-in-one Standing Desk Wooden Top at $339.99. However, you should bear in mind that this offer is only valid and enforceable between the 26th and 27th of November, 2022. Be on the watch!

The standing desk has a strong motor that allows a quick and hitch-free switch from 28.3″ to 47.6″. This means that your kids can also use the desk, all you have to do is adjust its level.

Thanks to the 4 customized and programmable height presets, you and other users can save your favorite heights there without affecting others’. So yes, it works for a family general usage!

It doesn’t take much floor space and this is one of the facts that all our verified buyers keep commending in their reviews. Even with that feature, it offers a very spacious desktop.

Do you want a standing desk with a reliable anti-collision function? Then Comhar All-in-one Standing Desk Wooden Top is all you need. It’ll save the desktop from getting damaged or even crushing other devices or objects in its way while moving.

Esben Standing Desk UD5

Instead of the original $499.99, the Esben Standing Desk UD5 will be up for grabs at $339.99 between the 25th of November and the 28th of November, 2022.

This is an incredible advantage you can’t afford to pass you by. After all, opportunity, they say, comes but once. So why not maximize it?

Apart from saving you $160, the Esben Standing Desk is sleek and clean. And it is minimally aesthetic, so you can focus on your projects 100% without any distractions. Even the unique design will lift your mood and energize you for the project at hand.

It has a storage shelf, an anti-collision function, and a height-adjustable system. What can be more modern than these features?

The assembling stage is quite easy, just 3 steps and you’re good to go! It adds the lovely hutch style of a secretary’s desk with the vibrant ergonomics present in a sit-stand office desk. Therefore, we’ll advise that you go for this product while the offer lasts.

It is very organized. You can store your notes and other office supplies alongside the 4 wide hutch compartments for storage.

Conclusion

If you have any of these standing desks in mind as we approach the Flexispot Black Friday sale, we suggest that you always stay on alert by being conscious of the date each of the products will be up for sale.

As for the time, the sale window opens by 00:00 PST of the allocated day and closes by 23:59 PST of the same.