The ICC Champions Trophy is upon us after eight straight years and here it is to entertain cricket fans and bettors. This time around Pakistan is chosen to be the host country which is a good thing for Pakistan but at the same time, it is an issue for the Pakistan vs India match. As we know both countries and their political leaders are not on good terms with each other and they have a long history of rivalry.

Hence, the match between Pakistan and India will take place on neutral grounds. These matches are Scheduled between February and March, the tournament promises thrilling encounters.

A Return to Glory: Champions Trophy Overview

The ICC Champions Trophy was last held in 2017, and its return in 2025 is eagerly awaited. Pakistan and the defending champion from the previous edition, is set to host this prestigious event. Cricket fans are very excited, especially from India and Pakistan, and they are eagerly waiting with excitement as the India vs. Pakistan rivalry is expected to reach new heights.

This amazing tournament is going to feature a total of 15 matches in which 8 teams will participate and play these matches across different iconic venues in Pakistan.

Tournament Schedule, Format, and Groups

Tentative Schedule

While the official schedule is yet to be announced, here’s a preview of the matches:

Date Match Venue February 19 New Zealand vs Pakistan Karachi February 20 Bangladesh vs India UAE February 21 Afghanistan vs South Africa Karachi February 22 Australia vs England Lahore February 23 New Zealand vs India Lahore February 24 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Rawalpindi February 25 Afghanistan vs England Lahore February 26 Australia vs South Africa Rawalpindi February 27 Bangladesh vs New Zealand Lahore February 28 Afghanistan vs Australia Rawalpindi March 1 Pakistan vs India UAE March 2 South Africa vs England Rawalpindi March 5 First Semi-final (TBC) Karachi March 6 Second Semi-final (TBC) Rawalpindi March 9 Final Lahore

Groups

The teams are divided into two groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B: England, South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan

Venues and Hosting Arrangements

Pakistan will host matches across four iconic venues:

Lahore: Gaddafi Stadium

Gaddafi Stadium Karachi: National Stadium

National Stadium Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Islamabad: A high-tech cricket stadium (tentative)

Key Highlights and Challenges

India’s Participation

Pakistan’s Preparations

Player Insights

Latest Updates

Trophy Tour

Hybrid Model Discussions

Fan Engagement

Preparatory Matches

Conclusion

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is returning with its full glory to entertain cricket fans across the world once again. There will be many important matches but Pakistan vs. India will be the iconic one and all eyes are on these two teams.

FAQs

When does the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 start?

Where will the final match take place?

How many teams are participating?

There are a total of eight teams and they will compete in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

What is the format of the tournament?

Will India participate in the tournament?

