Samsung phones are trademarks of brilliant performance and quality. The various facets of a smartphone including the display, camera, size and make, processor, etc. stand out in the models of Samsung.

The Galaxy series gives you access to excellent camera technology. Samsung also offers various phones to mould your personal requirements, everything ranging from simple entertainment needs to something as complex as videography needs. Here are the top 5 Samsung 5G phones under 20000 in the market to help you choose the most fitting one.

Samsung Galaxy M21

The M21 model of the Galaxy series has a plethora of features including sAMOLED and an Infinity Display, excellent battery life, and smooth performance through their Octa-Core processor. The triple-rear camera system, a 20MP front camera, and a 5MP Depth are some of the camera features that make it an excellent phone for a camera.

Price: Rs. 24,999* on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A23

The Galaxy A23 is yet another star product of the Galaxy series. Sleek and compact design making it pocket-friendly. Excellent battery life of 5000mAh, Ultra-Wide camera system with a brilliant portrait mode, internal storage of 1TB, and a robust processor are just some of the amazing features that make the A23 one of the best phones under 20000.

Price: Rs. 18,999* on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M51

One of the outstanding features of the M51 is the 7000mAh battery life. Like all the models in the Galaxy series, the M51 also has a stunning camera system that consists of a Quad-Rear back camera set-up and a 32MP selfie camera. The Super AMOLED Display and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor are just two of the many characteristics that give excellent value for money.

If you are worried about the price fitting your budget, we have got you covered. Now, you can buy any Samsung phone on EMI and pay monthly in installments!

Price: Rs. 19,888* on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy F13 5G

One of the latest Samsung phones, the F13 has futuristic features and a sophisticated design. FHD+LCD Display, 6000mAh battery, triple rear camera system, and 8GB RAM, make the F13 not only one of the best models in the Galaxy series but also one of the most excellent Samsung 5G Phones under 20000.

Price: Rs. 16,999* on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy M32

This 5g phone in the Samsung Galaxy series is one of the top models. Impressive battery life of 6000 mAh, an FHD+ sAMOLED screen, and an expandable memory of 1TB are some of the exceptional features of the M32. Additionally, a 64MP quad-camera system along with an 8MP ultra-wide front camera, makes it one of the best Samsung phones for the camera too.

Price: Rs 14,999* on Amazon

Without worrying about the constraints of budget, buy any Samsung phone on EMI with ZestMoney in just an instant. You can also purchase from any of your favourite retailers like Reliance Digital, Amazon, Flipkart, etc.

*All prices are subject to change and may vary between retailers.