The arrival of 2022 is a wonderful time to reset and make plans. It’s also the perfect time to reflect on the year that’s wrapping up. And if you’re coming out of 2021 feeling exhausted and frazzled, that’s a very good indication that something needs to change.

While busyness is a normal part of everyday life, there’s also a fine line between what’s realistic and what’s not. Fortunately, there are always ways to cut down on what you’re doing and bring a sense of calm back into your life. Here are some ideas for slowing things down in 2022.

Prioritize Relaxation

How often does your schedule become so packed that there’s no time left for yourself? If it’s a familiar scenario, it’s time to take a closer look at your priorities.

Making room for relaxation doesn’t have to mean crashing on the couch for hours (unless you want it to). Try committing to time outside each day, whether it’s taking a walk, going for a bike ride, or trying a new yoga routine. If spa-like experiences are more your style, enjoy bubble baths more often. No matter what you choose to do, try enhancing your experience by supplementing with CBD capsules for an even greater sense of calm.

Remember that it’s up to you to make sure relaxation is part of your day. You’re not going to be your best when you’re feeling burned out.

Say No and Clear Your Schedule

Are you comfortable with saying no? How often do you commit to something and regret doing so afterward? Do you get frustrated with the lack of free space on your calendar? If so, know that you can change. And when slowing down is your goal, there’s no time to waste.

Becoming more comfortable and confident in saying no takes practice, especially if it’s not something you’re used to. The most important thing to remember is that saying no doesn’t have to come across as hurtful or negative.

Clearing space on your calendar is another important step to take. Start by taking a good look at what you have planned. Is it all truly necessary? Do you need to attend all five birthday parties for your child’s friends next month? Can you cut down on activities, particularly the ones that stretch you to the max?

Once you make an effort in both of these areas, you’ll notice big improvements.

Find the Joy in Simplicity

Have you ever stopped in your tracks and wondered at what point life became less simple and more complicated? Of course, growing up and managing work, home, family, and everything in between all adds different levels of complexity to life. However, how it’s perceived will depend on your approach. Why not make it a simple one?

Approaching life with a goal to simplify and find the joy in doing so is the perfect way to slow things down. One of the greatest things about this is that you can apply it to so many aspects of your life, whether it’s in how you manage your home, your family, your relationships, or how you take care of yourself.

Decluttering your home of excess things that are contributing to stress is a great place to start. Strive to live with less and find the joy and peace in doing so. Instill values in your children that mirror that philosophy. Examine your relationships and determine which ones are truly valuable and which ones are not. Pay attention to how you take care of yourself and get back to basics where you can. Trust your intuition and rely less on others to make choices for you. No matter what you’re doing, remember that less is more.

Slowing down is an incredible gift to give yourself. Not only will it benefit your overall life, but it will also be incredibly beneficial for your mind, body, and spirt. How will you slow down in 2022?