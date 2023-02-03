The rose has long been considered the queen of flowers: it is a favorite flower for all sorts of events. Fresh roses in bulk are great for gifts and for decorating holidays, business events, special occasions, and interiors. In addition, the myriad of colors and shades make the rose a versatile flower. Nevertheless, it is useful to know what the color of a rose means and for what occasions it is suitable. Together with FiftyFlowers brand, we have prepared a detailed guide to the symbolism of roses, so that you know exactly what shade or combination of colors to choose for your event.

What Message Can Be Conveyed With Roses?

For centuries, flowers have had a special meaning; they were valued for their amazing beauty and metaphorical status. In the Victorian era, there were entire dictionaries that people turned to in the hope of conveying a secret message with the help of flowers. Importance was attached not only to the type of the flower but also to its color. So, the rose has always been considered a symbol of love, but its various shades sometimes changed the basic meaning to the opposite.

Over time, the fashion for floral messages has passed, but the tradition of attaching special importance to flowers and their shades has remained. If you want to give a bouquet of roses that is especially thoughtful and meaningful, think about the symbolism of your chosen flowers. Using fresh roses in bulk as event decorations can convey the wrong message, confusing guests. To avoid this, read about the most popular rose colors and their meanings.

What Do the Most Popular Colors of Roses Symbolize?

Most often, customers of wholesale roses suppliers choose red, white, yellow, and pink colors. Roses in these shades are a classic way to express the following feelings:

Red Roses. Historically, red is associated with love and passion, which is why scarlet roses are given when they seek to express incredible desire, romantic devotion, and fidelity. In deeper shades of red, roses can also be used as a symbol of respect or gratitude.

White Roses. The white rose is associated with a clean slate and is interpreted as a symbol of innocence, purity, chastity, grace, and new beginnings. It is also associated with spirituality and reverence.

Yellow Roses. In ancient times, yellow-colored roses carried a negative message. They were a symbol of jealousy, accused the recipient of infidelity, and having received such a bouquet, one should have prepared for parting. However, now yellow roses have been rehabilitated and are used to represent feelings associated with friendship. Associated with the warmth of the sun, yellow roses symbolize delight, joy, care, and affection.

Pink Roses. A bouquet of pink roses is a great way to express gratitude and appreciation. In addition, due to the many shades, pink roses can symbolize admiration and tenderness, as well as dignity, elegance, innocence, and happiness.

Orange roses. Various shades of orange represent a wide range of feelings – from passion and enthusiasm to softness and tenderness. Fiery orange roses speak of charm, attraction, and desire, salmon or coral roses convey a similar but more subdued message, while delicate peach roses represent sympathy, sincerity, and gratitude.

The Meaning of Rare Rose Colors

Modern breeders bring out all new original varieties of roses in an unusual color palette, and, of course, people have come up with meanings for rare shades too:

Purple and lavender roses add mystery to the bouquet. The deep purple color denotes majesty and royalty, adoration and charm, while delicate lavender is associated with love at first sight. Give roses in these shades if you want to show off your elated enchantment.

The green color of roses symbolizes everything connected with nature: fertility, renewal, rebirth, and wealth. Send green roses to someone who lacks stability or peace, or someone who is celebrating the start of a new life.

Blue roses are rarely found in nature. Basically, this shade is obtained by staining white roses. That is why they are associated with unattainable heights and striving for the impossible.

Black roses, like blue ones, are obtained either by dyeing or are called black because of the rich dark shade of burgundy. Black roses are a bold enough choice for a gift, but those who know the meaning will be delighted to receive them. Black roses are a symbol of courage, hope, and confidence.

Each Occasion Has Its Own Rose Color

Fresh roses in bulk are used not only for making bouquets. Floral installations will decorate any event and create the necessary mood and tone of the holiday if you choose the right colors for the composition. A major flower wholesaler, brand FiftyFlowers, even offers its customers the option of color-matching plants so you can create the perfect arrangements.

If you are faced with the task of decorating a wedding ceremony, choose shades of roses that symbolize new beginnings, innocence, tender feelings, and devotion. These are roses of white, cream, green, pale pink, and peach shades. Use them in combination with ranunculus flowers, peonies, and fresh eucalyptus for a pretty wedding flower combination.

For spiritual growth events, and religious occasions such as baptisms and confirmations, white roses are a perfect choice. Since white and black flowers are also associated with mourning, they are used for funeral or memorial ceremonies too.

While red roses are a classic choice for passionate lovers, they can also be used for non-romantic reasons. Red roses are often included in floral arrangements to decorate official events to enhance the mood of solemnity and give dynamics.

For joyful moments, such as an engagement, or the birth of a child, you can safely use yellow roses. They will also be a great gift for a recovering person and will cheer him up.

In addition, it is not necessary to use roses of one single color for arrangements. Create complex messages by mixing colors, because our feelings are also made up of different components. And adding other ingredients to the composition, for example, greenery or filler flowers can emphasize the beauty of roses.