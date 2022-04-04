With the development trend of social networks, the need for buying and selling social accounts is increasing. Countless intermediaries appeared to fulfill this demand. However, each third party has its own strengths and not all sites are equally reputable. So this article will evaluate the 2 most popular third party sites: Mid-Man reviews and Fameswap reviews, to assess the best option for buyers.

Mid-Man Reviews: Best site for TikTok and YouTube

What is Mid-Man?

Mid-Man is a website dedicated to assisting users in purchasing and selling digital property in a secure and mutually beneficial manner. Whether you’re a large organization or just looking to buy a popular website, Mid-Man can assist you every step of the way.

Their goal is to become the world’s safest digital asset trading platform, a top choice for both sellers and purchasers of Social Accounts. And with purchasers, this site can assist the verification and high-quality accounts with a lot of room for growth.

TikTok Accounts For Sale and YouTube Channels For Sale are the most popular services on Mid-Man. This platform may be used by both buyers and sellers to find suitable partners at reasonable rates because it allows them to control the quality of organic growth and account valuation.

Mid-Man’s notable points

Cheap intermediate fees (currently free), and fast payment of the seller.

A wide range of products are presented with censored quality. All account information will be displayed publicly for free. All seller’s products listed on the site will be promoted on various media to increase sales (Social, Forums/Group, Google Ads, YouTube Ads).

There are video tutorials for buying/selling on this site. All transactions on the site will be monitored and approved by the Admin.

There will be a section for buyers and sellers to give ratings after completing the transaction. This will help the buyer or seller to check each other’s credibility before making a transaction.

Having a support team to help customers to choose products, evaluate the quality, and negotiate the price.

Having a good reputation on some reviews sites, but reviews on Mid Man are less well known than Fameswap.

Fameswap reviews: Famous for Instagram and YouTube

What is Fameswap?

Fameswap is a company that aims to make it as simple as possible for its customers to buy and sell social media profiles in a safe and secure manner. On Instagram, YouTube, and even TikTok, you can purchase and trade accounts.

They also promise their customers 24/7 assistance, as well as secure account transfers, secure and encrypted payment, and a messaging facility where you may easily communicate with them or other members of the community about any concerns.

They claim to have one of the largest customer bases in the world, with customers in more than 50 countries. They also offer a premium membership subscription that includes priority service, the ability to contact any user, and other perks.

Fameswap’s notable points

Diverse products but product quality is not well censored before the public.

Strict censorship in user protection since users can check the seller’s reputation before the transaction.

All sellers must verify their identity before selling products. But all account information is displayed only in paid form. Only members can see the information of the seller and account. Also, the seller’s products listed on the site are only promoted at the site, not on other media.

The intermediary fee is 7% for a transaction. Meanwhile, the payment for the seller is pretty slow, even after the transaction is completed. According to information from reviews on Trustpilot, it can take more than 10 days after the order is finished.

There is no live-chat to support buyers and sellers and no buying/selling video tutorials. It will be quite inconvenient if during the transaction there are problems that need to be handled urgently.

Mid-Man reviews vs. Fameswap reviews

According to the above brief reviews, both websites are easy to use with fast transmission speed. However, Mid-Man outweighs its competitor in the way it protects users transparently. So, buyers and sellers can avoid the low-quality account or limit the risk in the transaction. Meanwhile, with many years of experience with Instagram accounts, Fameswap can succeed in bringing more options to the audience who love this platform.

In general, a reputable marketplace can help you buy a high-quality product at an affordable price. And vice versa, an unreliable marketplace will not be able to protect users but only make customers waste time on scammers or choose poor quality products. Therefore, you must consider based on Mid-Man review or an old site like Fameswap choosing a reputable website.