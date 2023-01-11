Autumn is the time when you want to bring coziness and just renew the space around you. If you too want to breathe fresh life into your home, here are the main interior design trends for 2023. Catch inspiration and choose the style that’s closest to you.

Back to Nature

The biggest trend today is naturalness and nature. Some people drastically change their lives and move out of town, while others limit themselves to changes in the house. If you are one of the latter, then make sure to get a small greenhouse. Even a single flower, large enough, will transform your apartment, let alone a group of plants. It’s better to keep them close to each other: this way the expressive effect is stronger and the flowers feel more comfortable. And pots and planters will be another decorative bonus.

If you want to even more dramatically update the interior, then pay attention to organic materials: stone, metal, wood, concrete. Marble is also popular, especially the combination of two colors – black and white. As for wood, use the most “natural” versions, with knots and cracks. And concrete is laid as if “sloppy” to look natural and stylish.

Heading East

Asia is a fashionable source of inspiration. This attracts everyone, not only interior designers. Oriental motifs can be seen in the design of furniture, fixtures and accessories. The interior palette in this style is usually quite laconic, but you can safely diversify it with ethnic patterns and focus on contrasting colors, such as green, blue, orange or even red. The main thing here is to know the measure and not to go overboard. Don't forget about the organization of the space.

Warm Minimalism

Minimalism was the megatrend of 2022, and it’s still in demand among designers and regulars who are ready for rearrangements. The number of requests for this style on the Internet is growing every day. The fact that this trend occupies the top of the trends isn’t surprising because this style doesn’t assume anything unnecessary. In the flow of problems and the overload of information, we want the brain to rest at home and not to be overloaded with unnecessary details.

Regarding the color palette, the fashion for cool colors in minimalism is leaving, so designers create comfort with the help of warm shades: sand, beige, cream, brown. Then the space becomes airy, weightless and neat. Interior items and individual details are combined with unusual architectural forms – rounded furniture, curved surfaces and soft outlines.

Retro

Nostalgia for the old hasn’t gone anywhere! Designers often turn to “old” patterns, knitted textiles, and decorative pillows. If we talk about popular colors, pay attention to green, turquoise, blue, blue and earthy shades. Rounded “old furniture” is also relevant. It looks like it’s time to pull out grandma’s chairs, tables, and couch and incorporate them into modern design.