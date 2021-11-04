Keeping tabs on your loved one is always a difficult task, but it is very essential. That’s why many people resort to spyware, which is able to track their loved one’s cell phone remotely. This article will tell you how you can spy on someone without touching their phone.

There is an array of options to support your claim! We can all access cell phone spying software and keep track of our target. There are negligible chances of the target knowing.

The best part is that you can do all of this remotely in the comfort of your space. Read on to know more!

How to Monitor a Cell Phone Without Installing Software

Hacking into someone’s phone has become very easy these days. Just download an app or two, and you’re good to go. These spy apps could be less expensive. Some of them don’t even perform the features mentioned on their site.

What should we do now? It may look complicated on the surface, but you can monitor someone’s cell phone without Installing software! Yes, that’s right. You can also hire a hacker privately to access any phone remotely.

How Can You Track Someone’s Phone Remotely?

Tracking someone’s phone is an easy job these days! The following paragraphs will walk you through all the methods to do so.

Nova Spy App

Nova Spy App is justifiably our top pick for keeping an eye on another person’s phone. Whether you want to monitor your friends, kids, spouse, or employees, this app will let you do so secretly.

Here are a few things you will be able to access with the help of the Nova Spy App:

Read messages on Telegram, Whatsapp, Viber, and other messaging applications along with SMS texts.

Track the location of the target device with the GPS tracking function.

View and download the entire list of contacts.

Monitor activity across social media platforms such as Snapchat, Tinder, and Twitter.

Extract notes and other information from the target device.

View and download pictures, videos, and other media.

Advantages of Using the Nova Spy App

As if everything you get access to with Nova Spy wasn’t enough, let us look at a few perks that will allow us to show you why Nova Spy is our top choice to monitor phones:

User-friendly application

Remains completely hidden and untraceable on the target device

Inexpensive plans

Quick and easy installation and remote control

Small application size

Updates can also be installed remotely

Smooth interface

Password-protected private area

Ultimate Phone Spy

Ultimate phone spy is endorsed to be the best spyware for parental monitoring. It may have comparatively limited features but is still useful and allows remote control.

Here are a few things you can do with the help of Ultimate phone spy:

Check the browser history, along with activity during the incognito mode.

View all calls with their contact details, duration, and timestamp.

Track the GPS location and monitor location history.

View chats from messengers such as Whatsapp, Telegram, Viber, etc.

View photos, videos, and other media.

Monitor social media activity on Facebook, Instagram, Tinder, etc.

Access personal information such as calendar activity, emails, and more.

Read all incoming and outgoing SMS texts even if they are deleted from the device.

1 Spy App

1 Spy App is another popular app that is best known for its advanced features. It works well on both Android and iOS devices.

Let us look at some of the things you can access that make the application so useful:

The keylogging function allows you to follow every stroke of the key.

Access to the phone camera.

GPS tracking along with exporting coordinates.

Monitoring social media applications such as Instagram, Facebook, etc.

View and download pictures, videos, and other media files.

Listen to the surroundings of the target phone.

RecomSpy

Recom Spy is best known for its ability to tap into not just mobile phones but also tablets. It offers remote monitoring so that you can access information no matter where you are.

Minspy allows you to do the following:

View all incoming and outgoing calls.

Monitor activity on applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat, etc.

Read SMS texts on the target phone.

Track GPS location in real-time.

Set boundaries and receive alerts when the device breaches it.

Inspect the browser history.

Remain untraceable on the target device.

Find IMEI number and sim card location remotely.

Methods to Hack Someone’s Phone Without touching

So in the coming paragraphs, you will find yourself drenched with some of the top ways of phone hacking. Through these, you can quickly gain access to the data and information on the target’s phone!

Phishing

The most trusted and popular method of hacking into someone’s phone will have to be phishing! But what does phishing even mean?

For starters, phishing refers to impersonating someone that you are not.

The simple process includes sending a link to the target’s phone. This link could contain a form to fill in certain information or just a normal link to open up.

Depending on the action of the link, the software will be downloaded on the target’s phone almost instantly. If the link asks for some information, those details will also be sent to the hacker directly.

Now, you can easily monitor the target’s activities and phone data.

Spying over iPhones is an easier task! You require the credentials of their Apple ID and Password. Post this; you’re good to go! All their data that is backed up on the iCloud will be visible to you.

Brute Force Attack

Brute Force Attack refers to simply guessing the password to someone’s iCloud or Android Backup. This is a method that works only on a case-by-case basis. You must know the person well enough to be able to guess their credentials.

Hacking With the Number

Yes, you heard us right! However crazy this sounds, you can track people’s cell phones with just their number.

Allow us to introduce to you the Nova Spy App. It is a great application to help you fulfill your requirement of tracking someone’s phone.

The only negative here is that you will have to download the app on the target’s phone. Once that is done, you can access the target’s phone with just their phone number.

Free cell phone spy without access to target phone

One way is by installing an app that allows you to monitor the screen remotely. You will be able to know their full phone activity, text messages, call logs, apps installed, images and videos captured. There is a new app on the market that does not require you to physically touch your spouse’s phone to be able to spy on it. This will allow you to use your own personal device as a spying tool. It records all messages and GPS locations as well as live chats and voice recordings.

iCloud Method

The easiest and most convenient method to monitor activities on an iPhone will be to gain access over its iCloud. The good thing is that; you don’t need an application.

All you need are the credentials- Apple ID and the password! And you’re good to go; there is no need to install any software on the target’s phone.

Find My Device

You may not know this, but every android phone comes with an Android Device manager, also called Find My Phone. The primary use of this feature is to track the location of the phone.

You can also make the phone ring, lock the phone and erase the mobile phone’s data through this feature.

The user can easily access Find my device. You will need the phone’s Google Account Credentials. You can use the following steps.

Go to Google.com/android/device manager.

Next, enter the Google account credentials of the Find my Phone feature to log in.

You will see a huge map on the screen which would show the phone location

The user will also get options such as ring, Lock, and erase

And that’s about it. You can get the location and other details of the target very quickly.

Google Timeline

Monitoring an Android phone without spy software is relatively easy. Like Find My Device, Google Timeline is also an Android Feature helpful in tracking a cell phone.

Google Timeline also works with a Google account! You have to keep a few things in mind. Firstly, the target phone must have a good internet connection. Next, the location must be essentially enabled.

On top of this, you must have the credentials of the target’s Google account. Without that, the whole process is a waste of effort.

The procedure is as follows:

Go to Google Maps from your computer web browser.

Log into the Google act using the credentials of the target.

Go to the menu option on the left side of the screen.

Finally, click on ‘your timeline.’

Now, you will see a map with the timeline of all the locations where the device traveled. Device travels mean where the target traveled. Location history is visible by clicking on Menu, then going on places, and lastly on visiting.

And that’s about it! You can now monitor your target at a click.

Which Spy Software Application Should I Use to Get Remote Access Over Someone’s Phone?

Well, we are finally on the most reliable option of all the mentioned above! Spy Software is no less than a blessing to the tracking world.

The two applications that we cover here are extremely safe and give you the best results.

Nova Spy App for Android Phones

We had mentioned this app previously.

You can get the text messages of the target’s phone sent to a specific email address. You can send all and any call logs of this phone across to the mail ID. Day-to-day reports keep you updated about any new data on the target’s phone.

Nova Spy App allows the user to select certain individuals to get texts from. If you particularly suspect your wife cheating on you with her boss, you can specifically set his messages to your email ID.

You can also push this data to other email IDs! But what is the email ID that you select, and how do we use Nova Spy?

How to Install the Nova Spy App

So, the overall working and installation process of the Nova Spy App is pretty simple. First, you will have to sign up and download the application.

Next up, type the selected email address as we discussed above. Now that your point of reception is decided, you will get a notification that will allow the services to start. Once you do it, you will start receiving email notifications.

Wrapping Up

You can tell a lot about a person from their phone, so wanting to hack into someone else’s iCloud is quite normal.

With spyware flooding the markets, it is not even a complicated process these days. All you need is the target’s iCloud credentials, and you’re good to go.

The Ultimate Phone Spy is one such application that makes hacking into an iCloud extremely convenient. You can easily set it up within minutes, and the user-friendly interface ensures that you have no trouble navigating the application.

So, what are you waiting for? Find out their credentials and get to work! You never know what you may find. You can get hackers for hire to bypass iCloud security for you.