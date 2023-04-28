The impact of human activity on the environment throughout the centuries has been well-documented. So, with an increasing number of people transitioning towards being more eco-conscious, sustainable pet ownership has also been on the rise.

That’s right! Did you know that your pets also affect the environment?

From your dog’s toys to bedding to even their food, our pets leave their mark on this world. So, it’s crucial that we become more conscious and considerate of our choices for ourselves and our pets.

On that note, here’s a brief guide to a few simple steps you can incorporate for becoming more eco-friendly and reducing your carbon footprints as pet parents!

What is Sustainable Pet Ownership?

Sustainable pet ownership, as the name suggests, essentially involves making greener choices in caring for our pets.

It is the practice of using eco friendly dog products and services with the intent of reducing the overall negative impact our pets may have on our surroundings, thus helping reduce their carbon footprints.

A carbon footprint is the measure of greenhouse gasses that our actions generate. And our pets are responsible for a significant amount of these gasses, generating nearly 64 million tons of CO2 every year in the US.

But there are ways to combat this by making more conscious choices. This includes primarily using organic products, recycling more, using sustainable and reusable products for your dogs, and overall being a more conscious pet parent.

6 Simple, Effective Tips to Be an Earth-friendly Pet Parent

Switching to being a sustainable pet owner can be overwhelming, considering how you may have to let go of the convenient and consumer-ready products. So, to help you out, here are easy and doable tips for becoming Earth-friendly pet parents:

1. Choose Sustainable Pet Food

Dogs and cats are responsible for a large amount of C02 emissions, largely because of their meat-based diets. But our pets are omnivores, so we can’t deny them their fish and meat. What we can do, however, is choose more locally sourced and organic eco friendly dog foods.

Admittedly, purchasing a sack of dog food and some canned food is incredibly convenient. But it’s also one of the major habits you will need to slowly turn your back on if you are aiming to be more sustainable.

Consider making tasty homemade meals and treats for your pet using local, organic ingredients. And if you have no choice but to purchase store-bought dog food, make sure you check every ingredient listed on the packaging. Sundays for dogs is a good dog food brand you can consider to source organic, sustainable, and healthy food for your dog.

Ideally, look for ingredients like turkey or chicken for protein rather than beef to reduce your pet’s environmental impact.

You should also check the packaging of the dog food. Stick to recyclable, plastic-free packaging that is not treated with flame retardants. The packaging should not contribute to the already generous amount of trash everyone produces.

2. Stick to Planet-friendly Toys

Another doable step is opting for eco friendly dog toys! Many pet parents already choose plastic-free toys for their pets, but you can even go a step further and create some DIY toys for your pup!

Your dog won’t care if its toy is DIY-ed or one with an expensive price tag — as long as it can chew and play with the toy, your furry friend will be perfectly happy! So, go ahead and get creative! Braid some old fabrics into a rope your dog can tug around or make a distinctly unique plush toy for your dog to cuddle with.

Or, if your dog no longer seems interested in its old toys, swap these old toys with other pet owners. You can also consider donating your dog’s toys to the local shelter to bring joy to the other animals!

3. Eliminate Dog Waste Sustainably

A major waste that every dog owner deals with is dog poop, and plastic poop bags are one of the hardest to dispose of any of the major contaminants in the sewage system.

Changing to flushable or biodegradable poop bags is the best choice you can make when going green. These eco friendly dog poop bags can either be flushed or thrown in dog waste-only bins.

However, you need to be more careful when buying these poop bags as many manufacturers tend to have misleading labels that may deceive consumers. Another option — if you’re not too squicked out — is to use a scooper and flush the waste directly into the toilet.

4. Eco friendly Grooming Products

Grooming is a major part of your and your dog’s lives. Even if you send your dog to a professional groomer occasionally, you’ll always need your own set of dog care products at home.

When choosing the soaps and shampoos for your dog, read the labels carefully. Use plant-based and paraben-free products, and never use products that contain artificial dyes, fragrances, and toxins.

5. Stick to Local Activities With Your Dog

We love spending as much time with our best buds as possible, whether it’s going for hikes, a long vacation, or just to the grocery store a block away. But if you’re regularly driving for miles to get to a dog park, you’re not being very eco-friendly.

Why not walk instead of driving and bring your dog along when you are out for errands? Plan more outings in and around your neighborhood. It’ll also allow you to get more familiar with your area and give your dog its daily exercise. Walking with your dog can also be a great avenue for making new friends and being more involved in your community!

6. Adopt, Don’t Shop

This one may surprise you, but if you want to add to your family of pets, it’s a good idea to adopt from a shelter. Opening your home to a rescued or abandoned animal can help the overpopulated shelters so they can help more animals.

It will also reassure you knowing that you are not getting your pet from backyard breeders, which not only adds to the carbon emissions but can also be very harmful to the litters.

Final Thoughts

Transitioning into an earth-friendly pet parent and sourcing eco-friendly pets products can be difficult but it’s well worth the effort. It can be a satisfying journey where you not only help keep your pet healthy and happy but treat the world we live in with care.

Is it easy? No, and there may be times when you may need to step back and start again. But in the end, you’ll rest easy knowing you’re doing everything to show our Earth some love.