Even if you are residing in an area with low rates of home burglary, you can never leave your home's security to chance. It is not really difficult to find the best locks for your home anymore.

Why is it important to install high-quality locks?

A high-quality home lock is not a luxury. It is one of the most reliable ways to maintain the safety of your home. Locks also let you leave your home and get busy with your day without having your mind busy about the security of the home. Here are some of the reasons making home locks of utmost importance:

Giving you peace of mind

For you, there is nothing probably more precious than your home. This is because it is where your family is and where you keep your valuables. You can’t really have a good night’s sleep or move on with your day with the slightest doubt that your home is not secured. Such thoughts can deny you sleep and prevent you from enjoying your day. A high quality lock can spare you all such trouble.

Preventing potential crimes

Well, a high quality lock can be immune to burglary attempts. Secure locks can actually prevent robbery as they are not easy to break. They even look discouraging to robbers because they know how hard it is to break a secure lock.

Providing privacy

You don’t just buy a lock for your primary home door. You can buy locks for bedrooms, bathrooms and home office as well. Such a thing can guarantee a level of privacy that we all need in our private rooms. Locking you room’s door keep curious eyes out. It also helps you to concentrate on whatever you are doing.

Keeping the kids protected inside

You install high quality locks not just to keep your home secured from burglars. You also do this to guarantee the security of your kids. We all know that kids want to run around and open doors. This means that leaving your primary home door unlocked could allow them to go outside freely. And it is not the best thing for a kind to wander around unsupervised. So, keeping the little ones well locked inside saves you from regrets.

Extra security for kids

Home locks do not only protect your children from outside dangers. It also keep them away from dangers inside the house. For instance, when you lock the bathroom, you will be keeping your kids safe from playing with bleaches or other chemicals you might be storing there. Also, locking your kitchen prevents children from playing with the stove or touching knives or scissors.

With help of a reputable locksmith, you can make sure the your little ones are safe from different types of dangers inside and outside the house.

Types of door locks

Door locks are not a one-size-fits-all security solution. There are different types and categories for them. For instance there are padlocks, knob locks, digital locks and cam locks. So, if you are not aware of the major types and differences between them, here is some important information:

Knob locks:

This is a very popular lock choice in most residential units. People usually pick them to secure inside doors like in house rooms and kitchens. What makes this type of locks special and different is the location of the cylinder. You find the cylinder inside the body of the knob. Unlike the majority of other locks where the cylinder remains in the door’s body.

Deadbolt locks:

This type of locks is more of a practical choice for primary doors. They offer high levels of security and protection. As the name suggest deadbolt locks have a bolt. This means that without activating this bolt the door won’t open. Unlike other types that require springing to unlock, this one offers more safety. So, it is kind of resistant to forceful entry attempts using knives or other blades.

Digital locks:

This type of locks is a product of technology. They operate using electricity. Digital or electronic locks are not very expensive and offer a good deal of security. They are easy to install too. Not to mention their beautiful modern looks.

Cam locks:

This type is more suitable for cabinets or desk drawers instead of room doors or home doors. A cam lock’s body consists of two parts. The first one is the base, while the second is the arm. The keyhole is situated in the first part. The arm of the lock is often called a cam.

Padlocks:

You might be familiar with this type of locks as you might have spotted it on the doors of different stores. It is a removable type of locks which means you can carry them in your hands. They can be separated from the door and reinstalled once again. There are types of these locks that are opened with a combination number or with a key. But in both models, the obvious shackle design is obvious.

Mortice locks

This is a good option for those looking for maximising their security measurements. This type of locks is ideal for outside doors rather than indoor ones. It has various components that need to be put together to create the lockset. For instance, the cylinder comes separated from the lock’s body, which is not common in the usual cylindrical locks. They also offer a touch of beauty to the doors.

There are different types of lock systems out there. You just need to find the best type for your needs. And in case your existing locks are failing or not functioning as before, you shouldn't wait for the worst to happen. It is better to update or at least repair your locks system once you spot the slightest problem.