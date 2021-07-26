Traveling could mean different things for different people. For some, it could be a vacation and for some, it is nothing but business affairs. Some might travel more frequently than others. However, no matter where one is traveling domestic or abroad one must ensure certain precautions so that there is a strain on their experience. One way of doing so is by purchasing travel insurance. But what is travel insurance exactly?

Travel insurance as the name suggests is protection from financial loss or risks that arise because of traveling. There could be different types of losses one can incur varying from minor to major such as delaying or loss of suitcase, delay or cancellation of flights, passport loss, medical emergency, and many more. Thus it is a shield against various uncertainties that can cause financial loss to the individual. Thus by availing of the travel insurance plan, one can surely travel with peace of mind. There are various types of travel insurance that one can buy based on their needs and requirements. These are mentioned below:

Domestic Travel Insurance: This insurance policy is designed specifically for individuals that are traveling within the national boundaries. It covers various uncertainties that can occur in their travel such as loss of luggage, medical emergencies, and many more.

International Travel Insurance: Though various requirements of the individual when traveling abroad is similar to domestic travel this type of travel insurance plan covers more eventualities such as loss of passport and other important traveling documents, hijack, etc.

Medical Travel Insurance: As the name suggests medical travel insurance covers medical expenses when one is on a trip.

Family Travel Insurance: This type of insurance covers all the family members under one plan and a single premium.

Single Trip travel insurance: This travel insurance covers you from financial risk for a single trip only. This is suited for those who do not travel more frequently.

Multi-trip Insurance: Multi-trip insurance is used by those who travel a lot and thus buying of single insurance plan every time is not convenient for those. This type of insurance is usually valid for a year.

Hence these are the different types of travel life insurance policy that makes it easier for one to travel without any stress. There are various benefits of availing of this type of travel insurance plan. These are mentioned below:

Loss Luggage: It might seem a surprise but loss of luggage is an uncommon issue. One’s luggage might get lost, damaged or get stolen, or even get delayed. It could cause huge financial loss to the individual as our luggage is full of our valuable belongings. However, with travel insurance, this issue can now be tackled. Travel insurance can bear most of the loss that one might suffer because of loss of luggage.

Canceling of the trip: There might be an event where has no choice but to cancel their trip. It could be anything such as someone might get sick, something might come at work, and many more. But what about the expenses that one has already incurred for their trip. In many situations, there is hardly any reimbursement available. This can however be handled by taking the right travel insurance plan. It will cover all the costs that one has made for a trip that now has to be canceled.

Foreign Hospitals: One might get sick or injured during their vacation abroad. Usually, the medical insurance policy does not cover the medical expenses of a foreign hospital. Thus one is left to buy the mounting amount of medical bills. But with a travel insurance policy, one can get itself protected from such a situation. Thus travel insurance is, therefore, a must when one is traveling especially abroad.

Loss of passport: When traveling abroad it is very important to take care of passport and other traveling documents. But even with the utmost care, one might lose the passport and thus leading to stress about what is to be done. This can be handled well when one has purchased the right travel insurance policy. It will help in expediting the process of getting your passport replaced and all the expenses related to it.

Destination Damaged: No one can control the weather and sometimes weather can be ruthless in the form of a hurricane and can destroy our destination. But what about all the expenses that one has incurred towards airfare, resort, and various other trip-related expenses. The chances are you are not going to get any refund and that is why travel insurance is a must. It reimburses all these expenses that have one might otherwise be lost.

Hijack distress: In case of hijack or any terrorist attack, the travel insurance plan will provide you with a claim against the distress caused by such a situation.

Hence these are the benefits of availing the travel insurance policy from the right insurance provider such as Care Insurance. They ensure full transparency and efficiency in their work so that their customer gets the best service.