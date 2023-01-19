Whether we’re shopping for sunglasses online or offline, the one factor that takes precedence over others is the style of the frame.

Does the pair look good on me?

Does it complement my face shape?

Are the sunglasses trendy?

There’s nothing wrong with choosing a stylish pair of sunglasses. After all, we all like to look our best. But what about how we feel? Strained eyes and sudden migraines can disrupt even the best of days.

Comfortable eye-care is precisely why we need prescription power sunglasses in our lives. Here are five other benefits to know about, if you want to give your eyes the care they truly need.

Clear Vision

If you wear glasses on a daily basis, vision clarity should be your first priority. With prescription sunglasses, you can enjoy crystal clear vision when outdoors. Be it strain-induced migraines or saying hello to the wrong person on the street, you can avoid such painful and embarrassing moments with ease!

UV Protection

UV coated lenses help protect your eyes against the damaging rays from the sun. They can provide up to 99% protection against sun damage. It may not seem like our eyes need this protection but they do. Long term exposure to UV rays can increase sensitivity to light, cause retinal damage and can even lead to cataract.

When you ask for UV protection in your lenses, your eyes will stay protected on sunny as well as cloudy days.

A Polarized View

Most prescription sunglasses come with polarized lenses. These lenses help improve your vision by creating a sharper contrast. Be it driving, fishing or golfing, with polarized lenses, you can enjoy your daytime activities with utmost clarity and comfort. These lenses also block some glare which helps reduce eye strain and further improve your vision.

Customised For Your Needs & Lifestyle

If you opt for prescription sunglasses, you also get an option to customise your lenses as per your needs. Alongside UV protection and polarised lenses, you can also get scratch resistant and anti-glare coating, based on your lifestyle requirements.

Convenient For Daily Wear

Imagine having to carry multiple eyewear for your vacation. You have your lenses, a pair of eyeglasses and then your sunglasses. With prescription shades, you can bask in the sun, without the inconvenient process of wearing lenses before your sunglasses. These sunglasses are a life-saving boon for people who have near-sightedness or myopia.

Find Your Fit At John Jacobs Eyewear

If you’re looking to buy an excellent pair of prescription sunglasses, visit the John Jacobs’ website. You can choose from hundreds of premium styles and customise your lenses from the comfort of your own home. With expert online guidance, you are sure to find the perfect fit for your eyes.