We often tend to use the word “luck” to define the happening of several events. While it is extremely common to do so, there are some cases where this would be the most appropriate word to be used. If you think you got lucky when you passed that test or when you met someone special, you might be right.

However, there are certain people that you will consider to be luckier by their birth or living place. In case you are wondering how this could be possible, do not worry. We are going to share with you some of the most amazing facts based on a study, conducted by ABCD agency, We will share with you some of the luckiest people in the world. So without further delay, let’s get started.

In this study, they include all 37 member states of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, as well as Argentina, Bulgaria, Brazil, India, Russia, Singapore and South Africa.

For the study, all of the above-mentioned nations were evaluated in the four study fields-

Opportunities Freedom Health Finance

A total of 19 influencing factors calculated for the final results of the study. All influencing factors were selected based on their significance in relation to the evaluation of privilege.

‌Countries‌ ‌with the‌ Luckiest‌ People in‌ ‌the‌ ‌World‌

‌‌Switzerland‌ ‌–‌ ‌‌Business‌ ‌and finance‌ ‌are‌ ‌key‌ ‌industries‌ ‌in this mountainous country.

Switzerland at the top, in career opportunities this country holds a score of 87.26, liberty & life satisfaction 97.96, safety and health 96.31, if we are talking about finance, it holds a score of 100 which is really great, and Total score is 100.

Iceland‌ ‌–‌ ‌Home to huge ‌glaciers‌, geysers, and volcanoes‌. It holds 2nd position in the list. In career opportunities this country achieves 93.26, liberty & life satisfaction 94.17, safety and health 91.33 and in finance 72.49. So with all parameters the overall score is 91.49. Norway‌ ‌–‌ ‌Famous for its fjords and impressive coastlines. A great country for ‌fishing,‌ ‌hiking‌ ‌and‌ ‌skiing.‌ This country stands on the 3rd position in the list . It holds a score of 100, in liberty and life satisfaction, and in the career opportunity, it holds again a score of 100 which is excellent, in safety and health 97.34, a little low in finance 47.11, the overall score is 89.39.

Luxembourg – It holds 4th position in the list, in the career opportunity, it holds a score of 90.84, which is awesome, in liberty & life satisfaction, it holds a score of 98.18, in safety and health 87.03, in finance 68.31, the overall score is 89.31.

Denmark‌ ‌–‌ ‌Impressive liberty & life satisfaction score. It holds 5th position in the list, if we describe the score, career opportunity, it holds a score of 96.57, in liberty & life satisfaction, it holds a score of 99.85, in safety and health 88.35, in finance 44.04, the overall score is 84.91.