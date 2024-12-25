The month of Ramadan is one of the special months in Kuwait. It is the ninth month in the lunar Hijri calendar. During it, Muslims fast and perform many acts of worship. When it ends, the happy Eid al-Fitr comes.

Ramadan in Kuwait

The month of Ramadan in the State of Kuwait is characterized by many distinct traditions. It is the month in which Muslims fast from dawn until sunset. It is also the month during which Tarawih prayers are performed, and when it ends, Eid al-Fitr comes.

Ramadan traditions in Kuwait

The following list includes several Ramadan traditions in Kuwait:

Before the beginning of the month of Ramadan, many families in the State of Kuwait go to the markets to buy food and other supplies for the month, in order to take advantage of this month by worshipping instead of shopping during it. Al-Garqi’an: Al-Garqi’an is a celebration held by children on the 13th, 14th and 15th of Ramadan, where children knock on their neighbors’ doors to offer them Ramadan sweets of all kinds.

Before the end of the holy month of Ramadan, preparations are made for Eid al-Fitr, by putting up appropriate decorations, preparing sweets, and cleaning houses to receive guests during the Eid. Putting up Ramadan decorations: Before the beginning of Ramadan and during the month, many families in Kuwait put up appropriate decorations that express their joy at the beginning of this month.

Ramadan 2025 start date in Kuwait

Ramadan Kuwait Start Date is determined accurately after sighting the crescent moon of the month. It is expected that the month will start on Saturday, March 1, 2025, according to astronomical estimates. The official date will be announced by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Religious Affairs after sighting.

Ramadan 2025 end date in Kuwait

Saturday, March 2025, is expected to be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, according to astronomical estimates. This means that the number of days in the month is 29 days according to astronomical calculations, but the exact date of the end of the month will be determined after observing the Shawwal crescent.

Reduced working hours in Kuwait during Ramadan

During the holy month of Ramadan, the number of working hours in the public and private sectors usually decreases, and the maximum number of working hours becomes 6 hours per day, and the maximum number of working hours per week becomes 36 hours, according to the current labor law.

Ramadan 2025 Calendar in Kuwait benefits

Through Ramadan Calendar in Kuwait, all citizens and residents of Kuwait can know the times of the five prayers and check the time of Imsak and Iftar during the holy month. The calendar is also used to know the Hijri date and its corresponding days or the Gregorian date as well.

Conclusion

