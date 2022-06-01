Production of the Nissan’s ultimate car range, R34 Skyline, was initiated in 1998 with the launch of eco-friendly RB series engines, like RB25DE-NEO and RB25DET-NEO. The new Skyline series retained the four-speed automatic transmission and was remodeled to an improved Tiptronic style manual controls suited for the higher-spec models.

Interiors of the Nissan R34 Skyline were updated and included more satisfactory safety features than the prior R30 series. The brand new upgrades include,

Upgraded aluminum pedals

Dual toned leather-made steering and gear shift knob

The infotainment system was upgraded to an LCD screen.

Side airbags for drivers and passenger seat bolt.

Engine options for various R34 Skyline trims were as follows:

RB20DE – R34-GT

RB25DET – R34 25GT-T

RB25DE – R34 25GT, R34 25GT-V, R34 GT-X, 25GT-FOUR

R26DETT – According to the R34 GT-R, it was put in all variants of the GT-R but tuned differently.

R34 Skyline models –

R34-GT –

In earlier production, R34-GT used the RB20DE engine, but later on, the model used an updated RB20DE-NEO. The new inline-six engine is more fuel-efficient than the previous one. The R34-GT kept the 5-speed manual but later upgraded to a better Tiptronic manual. However, some models still use the 4-speed automatic transmission.

The model has a horsepower of 145-160. The new engine RB25DE-NEO also produced a similar output. The main highlight of the RB25DE-NEO is its fuel efficiency is better than other RB series engines.

R34-25GT –

In the previous models of Nissan, the engine power produced dissatisfactory results in low figure RPMs. Therefore, Nissan brought new updates to fix the issue with low-figure RPM. It built R34-25GT with similar interior and exterior components to the base R34-GT.

R34 GT-X –

The R34 GT-X is a 4 door sedan. Nissan included additional upgrades from the previous 25-GT. The GT-X model replaced the triple cluster display with a pop-up display screen and added tinted rear windows.

R34 GT-T –

R34 GT-T used the RB25DET engine, which produced 270-285 horsepower. GT-T is the most impressive R34-GT version, and the model delivered performance comparable to the GTR.

Later on, NEO versions of engines and similar power outputs replaced the RB25DET and RB25DE engines. NEO versions of the RB engine series saw a revolution with the launch of RB20DE-NEO. All trims having RB25-NEO and RB25 engines displayed an identical power output.

Other sub-variants of the GT-R model incorporated the RB26DETT engine, but each displayed different performance tunes.

R34 GT-R –

R34 GT-R offers 330lb-ft and an impressive 320 horsepower. Due to the Gentlemen’s agreement, Nissan advertised the power output of the GT-R as 275 horsepower. Nissan also updated the interior, of which the most prominent up-gradation includes a 5.8-inch display depicting car diagnostics like pressure, throttle position, water, temperature, oil, and boost pressure. Another noteworthy fact is that it also includes the TV with NTSC channels. You can watch the TV when you are not driving.

If you start driving, you can only access car diagnostics and cannot watch the TV. However, you can listen to the TV audio while driving. The base trim also came equipped with the all-wheel-drive ATTESA E-TS system of Nissan.

R34 GT-R V-SPEC UK –

Middlehurst Motorsport modified 80 of these trims specifically for the UK market. The new R34 GT-R V-SPEC UK included an all-leather interior. The UK-specific version had a relatively larger infotainment screen and included more functionality than other trims. It also had three extra oil coolers, greater in number than the R34 GTR V-SPEC.

The exterior of the GT-R V-SPEC UK was also revised. They added an asymmetrical front bumper and under-body diffusers. They stiffened the suspension of the GT-R V-SPEC UK model and included modifications suitable for UK roads and UK customers.

R34 GT-R V-SPEC N1 –

Only 45 of R34 GT-R V-SPEC N1 were made and made more performance-oriented. However, they were less comfort-oriented. It had no air conditioning, basic interior trim, rear wiper, interior carpeting, boot, and radio.

The product RB26DETT obtained an upgrade with N1 steel turbine turbochargers and an N1 block. Nissan made only 45 of R34 GT-R V-SPEC N1, whereas 12 gained recognition in racing.

R34 GT-R V-SPEC II N1 –

Nissan made only 18 of R34 GT-R V-SPEC II N1 and added N1 tuned engine. They included a basic interior of the model with no infotainment system and zero rear wipers. The model had a paint coating thinner than N1, and they made it weightless to make it suitable for racing. Therefore, getting rid of unnecessary weight was essential.

Buying Guide for R34 Nissan Skyline –

Knowing the features associated with each version of the R34 Skyline will help in choosing the best original model.

will help in choosing the best original model. Check the interior to inspect if the mileage is genuine and if the original interior is still intact.

Ask the previous car owner appropriate questions concerning the physical condition and ask for the service record.

Check the suspensions of the car.

Scan for rust on the body pillars of the automobile and even beneath the vehicle concentrating on the frame.

Check for any leaking fluids in the engine and also look out for cracks.

Pros and Cons of Owning an R34 Nissan Skyline –

Pros:

Legendary status as R34 is one of the most cherished JDM cars, and it gives you a feeling of high class in society.

The R34 GT-R model is an overall impressive vehicle. You can choose to preserve it in its originality.

You can adjust it for various events, such as a drift car, track car, or streetcar.

The R34 offers good handling because of the AWD system in the base trim R34s, and it functions even more promising in the GT-Rs.

Asset status.

Cons: