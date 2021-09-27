Known as the second largest “IT Hub” of India, Pune has been regarded as the most livable city in the country several times. It is the second-largest city of Maharashtra, famous for its rich Maratha culture, developing industries and steady growth. The average GDP contribution of Pune is around $87 billion. “Oxford of the East” and “manufacturing and automobile hub of India” are two of the major titles Pune has received for its growth. While all these facts outline why it is the next dream city for a healthy lifestyle, many other factors contribute to this statement.

The educational sector of the city is highly developed and diverse as it also houses many international students. The industrial and manufacturing sectors offer job vacancies and opportunities to talented and aspiring individuals. Pune is also the home to many research centres, laying possibilities for thousands of students and professionals. So, finding jobs in Pune is almost every opportunist’s dream! Let us figure out the major sectors and lifestyle options the city hosts for us to lead a livable life!

Career opportunities in Pune are in abundance for those who showcase their talent sportingly!

Major Sectors Offering Highest Jobs In Pune

The economic growth of Pune is highly appreciable with its major industries and investment opportunities. Being home to the headquarters of many leading companies like TCS, Infosys, etc., discovering jobs in Pune is not a challenging task!

Information & Technology Sector

The IT sector of Pune is booming with opportunities and job vacancies in numerous departments and professional profiles. The expansion of this sector has brought a vast difference in the employment rate of this city.

Automobile & Manufacturing Sector

Giant automobile companies like Tata Motors, Mercedes Benz, Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Force Motors, Bajaj Motors, etc., have their greenfield facilities and offices in Pune. Many other companies that offer jobs in Pune to automobile engineers and developers are on this list.

Government & Public Services

The public sector and government-run agencies and research centres provide jobs to many talented minds. The utility services and local government bodies carry out many operations that require labour force and academic excellence both.

Research Centres

Research centres in Pune have made their contribution to the growth of the city by offering education and employment opportunities to all. Scientists of par excellence work in these institutes. Aspiring science and technology students should work hard to shape their careers in this city. The high-paying jobs in Pune in this sector can help one achieve all his ambitions and dreams.

Agricultural Sector

The agricultural sector of the city is also active and advanced, with many farmers opting for development. Although we do not account for farming as a job in its literal terms, it is an employment opportunity available to the youth of the country.

Travel & Tourism

The travel and tourism sector also boasts architectural excellence and historical roots. Many people find jobs in this sector. From tour guides and planners to event managers, there is a scope for off-beat jobs in the city. Individuals can search for these employment options online to know more.

Reasons That Make Pune The Ideal City To Live

Apart from the leading sectors offering jobs in Pune, many other factors form the city’s livable environment. Whether it be the welcoming and rooted spirit of the people or healthy living options, one has multiple reasons to live in the city!

Proximity To Major Holiday Destinations

The major hill stations like Matheran, Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala, Lavasa, Khandala, etc., are within a 150 km radius of the city. Taking a break from a stressful week is very convenient in Pune. One can look for a quick getaway any time!

Favourable Climate Condition

The chilly winters and drizzly monsoons in Pune are a treat for the people! With numerous beaches and hill stations nearby, living in the city during these seasons is a commendable experience.

Cultural Roots & Values

Pune’s festivity celebrations and cultural functions are a treat to watch! People are very connected to their Maratha roots and welcoming to all. Religious celebrations in Pune are also a reason to be its habitat.

Pune offers more success and less stress to lead the ideal lifestyle!

Infrastructure & Development

The wider roads, greenery, less traffic, developed localities and advanced urban areas balance the lifestyle of every person. People can enjoy the calm of beaches and urban rush all in one city! Jobs in Pune are also an extension of this development!

Educational Opportunities

One can look forward to sketching a career and settling down in Pune for its vast educational opportunities. Citizens do not have to worry about their higher studies in this Oxford hub!

Comfortable Living

Adopting shelter, food and living in Pune is not challenging or chaotic. Its beagle summers and chilly winters serve as an ideal space for leading life.

Contribution of The Educational Sector In Pune

We all know the role of education in the development of an economy and its civilisation. The educational sector of Pune germinates talented individuals and minds that shape the future of the city. Some fey factors are:

Pune is the home to Savitribai Phule Pune University, which is the largest university in India on account of affiliations and jobs in Pune.

The city runs over 297 primary schools and 30 higher secondary schools, including private and government entities.

Its tertiary education houses numerous universities that offer certifications in academics, arts, music, law, engineering, and drama.

Pune houses over 30 major research institutes in the country, offering higher studies and employment to talented individuals.

Best Way To Find Work & Employment In The City

Finding jobs in Pune is no mystery as one has various opportunities in different fields. The only thing that matters is that the competition is high! One has to use a secure channel to find jobs and justify the high eligibility criteria laid by employers. It is best to maximise the utility of online job search engines to find jobs and employment. Make online applications by selecting all the preferable options from the job listings.

Secure the ideal job in Pune, take a comfortable shelter and enjoy the pleasant lifestyle in the city. The people are warm and welcoming to all! Earn big and spend wisely to relish being in this dream city!