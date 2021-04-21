The world is ever-changing with new technological trends as businesses devise new ways to maintain effective operations and achieve their goals.

Every business is trying to keep pace with digital transformation by introducing cloud computing for effective operations. Both public cloud and private cloud are in high demand today.

However, it’d be best to understand the differences between public and private clouds to help you make informed decisions when planning to invest in cloud computing.

What is Public Cloud?

A public cloud is a cloud computing service shared among multiple businesses by the cloud service provider. The data is stored by the provider in their data center, making the company responsible for overall control, management, and infrastructure maintenance.

Organizations often go for the public cloud because it reduces lead times during testing and new products’ deployment. But the main issue with the shared network is that you are at risk of cyber threats. This is because you do not have complete control over the infrastructure, and your data could leak to third parties, leading to increased data risk.

What is a Private Cloud?

A private cloud is a cloud computing solution where a company manages the software and hardware resources without sharing them with another organization. It is also known as internal or enterprise cloud and can be an excellent option for large organizations with expensive data centers.

Private cloud hosting from Liquid Web offers an additional security level to your network system since you do not share the network with other companies, keeping your data safe.

One major downside of private cloud is that you will need to dedicate more time to managing, maintaining, and updating the servers. This can be challenging if you do not have adequate time to manage the infrastructure. It can also be expensive to replace the servers.

Key Differences between Public Cloud and Private Cloud

The main difference between public cloud and private cloud hosting from Liquid Web is that an organization enjoys independent services when using a private cloud. However, a public cloud is shared among many companies.

In the public cloud, customer’s data remains hidden, but it is at high risk of cyber-attacks since scammers are becoming smarter by the day, devising creative ways to hack and manipulate systems.

It is worth noting that investing in a private cloud is more expensive than a public cloud. This is because of the customized services that a private cloud offers.

Third-party providers host private clouds while an organization manages and maintains the internal private cloud. Most large-scale organizations often go for private clouds, while small businesses choose private clouds.

But the ultimate decision depends on your budget, preferences and business needs, and expectations. It is worth noting that the two provide the same services but with some crucial differences.

The Bottom Line

When planning to invest in the cloud, it’d be best to take your time and shop around for an option that suits your business needs and expectations. What your next-door neighbor is using could not be ideal for your business needs. Using the information above can help you make informed decisions.