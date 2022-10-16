Almost 70 percent of American households include at least one pet according to a recent write-up. Dogs are certainly among the most common furry companions. Though sources offer varying information on the exact number of canine housemates in America, some figures range as high as 77 million. Even the lower estimates hover near 70 million. Either way, quite a few people share their homes and lives with four-legged family members.

Keeping Canine Fur Babies Safe and Happy

Anyone who has taken care of pets is well aware of the many considerations that go into keeping them safe, healthy, and happy. For one, their nutritional needs have to be attended to. Even that can be a challenge considering the sheer volumes of pet food brands on the market and conflicting information currently in circulation. Many pets, dogs in particular, need at least a fair amount of exercise as well.

Pets also need lots of love and attention. Just like humans, they need to feel loved and appreciated. On top of all that, an array of underlying factors enters the mix. Dogs need to be bathed regularly, and their coats often require extra care. Even their paw pads and noses need a certain amount of maintenance and protection. Canine caregivers can see more details at happiestdog.com on this matter, but we’ll go over some of the basics right now.

Taking a Closer Look at the Dangers for Pups’ Paws and Noses

Dogs’ paw pads and noses are more sensitive than most people realize. As is the case with the skin on humans’ faces, elbows, and fingertips, the skin on dogs’ paw pads and noses is particularly vulnerable. Extreme heat and cold can take a toll on those sensitive spots, leading to burns, frostbite, chapping, and other problems. Furthermore, dogs often chew their paw pads or claw at their noses in response to pain and inflammation, potentially making the problem worse.

Many other dangers also exist. Chemicals are among the most overlooked hazards. These might include household cleaning solutions and oil and gas on the roads. Ice melt, antifreeze, and other substances that may be present in the great outdoors can also be harmful. They can cause irritation, sores, and infections along with other problems.

Those substances don’t have to be ingested to be dangerous for dogs. They can easily be absorbed through the skin, especially those areas that aren’t protected by fur. Dogs paws can be exposed to any of those hazardous substances during walks or while playing outdoors. Without some type of protection, hazardous chemicals can leach through the skin on the bottoms of their feet.

Toxins can also absorb through the tender skin on dogs’ noses. Since they’re driven to sniff everything, they’re bound to touch their noses to those toxic puddles at times. From there, the toxins can lead to serious illnesses or even death.

Protecting Dogs’ Noses and Paws

With all that in mind, it’s important to protect dogs’ noses and paw pads from possible environmental dangers. Keeping the sensitive skin in those areas soft and healthy is also crucial. Balms can provide healing, soothing effects while creating an extra layer of protection against many of the hazards that lurk both inside the home and outside. Keeping dogs’ paw pads and noses safe and healthy is an important step in maintaining their overall wellness and happiness.