As more people with mobility limitations choose to live independently, there has been a change in our approach to design and functionality in our homes. One functional area of the home that has seen significant advancements in accessibility and retaining autonomy is the bathroom — so much so that the UK installation of mobility bathrooms is now one of the most popular types of home adaptions out there.

In this blog post, we will look at the pros and cons of two types of shower units — electric and mixer — specifically designed for walk-in showers, catering to the unique needs of those with limited mobility. Read on if you are considering an accessible walk-in shower and want to make an informed decision that fits your preferences and lifestyle.

What Are Electric Shower Units?

Installation of electric shower units in mobility showers has undoubtedly increased in popularity. With this technology, the unit uses electricity to heat the water, with a simple dial that allows users to set the temperature precisely. Many types of electric showers feature an extra dial that lets the user select low or high water pressure and generally also has an eco option to reduce the amount of water used.

Pros:

Consistent Temperature: Electric shower units will not be impacted by temperature fluctuations when other appliances are in use. For those with restricted mobility, this can serve to prevent potential falls that might occur when attempting to avoid changes in water temperatures, be it excessively hot or cold.

Independence from Central Heating: Electric units operate independently, ensuring a consistent hot water supply even if the central heating system is not functioning. This is particularly vital for individuals facing mobility challenges who rely on showers to alleviate joint discomfort and pain.

Precise Temperature Control: Precision in temperature control is a hallmark of electric showers, providing a reliable and comfortable showering experience.

Cons:

Limited Flow Rate: Electric showers may have a limited flow rate compared to mixer units, which may not be sufficient for individuals seeking a high-pressure shower experience.

Installation Costs: It can be more expensive to install as it requires a qualified electrician.

What Are Mixer Shower Units?

Mixer showers are frequently installed in walk-in showers and generally have the plumbing hidden in a wall, revealing only controls and the shower head, which can be fixed or handheld. They use water straight from the home’s water supply and can come with a thermostatic mixer, which guarantees a steady temperature, even when other household appliances are using the water.

Pros:

Higher Flow Rate: Mixer showers often boast a higher flow rate, delivering a more invigorating and spa-like experience for those who relish a powerful shower.

Thermostatic Mixer: Option for a thermostatic valve which cuts off water when the cold supply fails. This is crucial to prevent getting shocked by scalding water, especially for individuals with limited mobility or stability concerns.

Modern Appearance: With plumbing concealed from view, mixer showers have a sleek, modern appearance.

Cons:

Dependence on Boiler: The reliance on a functional central heating system makes mixer showers less suitable for homes with inconsistent hot water supplies or boiler issues.

How to Choose the Best Walk-in Shower and Bathroom Mobility Aids

In addition to choosing between an electric or mixer shower unit, the type of shower design and mobility aids selected can significantly impact the showering experience. A well-designed shower, with mobility aids specific to the needs of the user, will help to further enhance comfort, convenience and safety when showering.

Let’s explore some of the best types of mobility showers and bathroom mobility aids that can make a significant difference in daily living.

Low-Level Showers: Balancing Accessibility and Containment

Low-level showers feature a low shower tray to reduce the chance of tripping. They are best suited for individuals who feel confident enough to step into the shower and don’t require entry with a totally level surface, such as for a wheelchair user. Typically, they feature a bespoke glass surround or cubicle, which often features an open entrance without doors to make it easier to enter and exit the shower.

Pros:

Easier Access: Smaller step into the shower than with standard showers featuring higher shower trays.

Cons:

Not Wheelchair Friendly: Although it may still be possible to enter and exit a low-level shower in a wheelchair, they do not provide the same accessibility and space for a wheelchair as a walk-in shower.

Walk-In Showers: Enhancing Wheelchair Accessibility

Walk-in showers, also referred to as level access showers, are designed to allow individuals with mobility challenges to enter effortlessly with a wheelchair or walker. The absence of a shower tray ensures seamless access, promoting independence for wheelchair users.

Walk-in showers additionally make it safer for individuals who require walkers or crutches and reduce the risk of tripping for elderly users or those with limited mobility.

Walk-in Shower with Built-in Seating: Prioritising Comfort and Safety

For individuals with limited mobility who may tire easily, a walk-in shower with built-in seating offers a convenient solution. These showers typically feature a comfortable and secure seat, providing users with a stable surface to sit on while bathing. This option is particularly beneficial for those who find standing a challenge or struggle with poor balance or fatigue.

Mobility Aids

Certain mobility aids are key to improving safety in every type of mobility shower.

Three key mobility aids to include with your chosen shower design are:

Non-slip flooring

Grab bars/Assistance poles

Easy-to-use shower controls

Handheld shower head

Adjustable shower head holder.

Electric and Mixer Shower Units: Take Away

The journey to creating your ideal mobility bathroom involves careful consideration of the shower type and overall shower design. Whether you opt for an electric or a mixer shower unit, when combined with the perfect shower design, every shower is destined to offer a safe and enjoyable experience.