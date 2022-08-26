Video editing is the process of creating a completed video. Video editing usually starts after the filming and can include adding effects, transitions, sound and voice-over, special visual effects, titles, and credits to the video. The editing process often takes longer than the actual filming of a video.

Professional video editing tips and techniques will take your videos to the next level. If your videos stand out and are effective, you have to pay attention to small details. This article will teach you how to improve yourself as a video editor.

Lighting (How to correctly light a subject)

Lighting is an essential part of video editing. It is the first thing people notice in a video, even before watching it. You need to use proper lighting techniques to make your videos look professional.

Use natural light as much as possible. Natural light creates beautiful shadows and highlights that help make your subjects look good on camera. If you’re shooting indoors, try turning off all the lights and filming by a window or other natural light source such as daylight streaming into a room. If you’re shooting outdoors, try using shade instead of direct sunlight when possible — shade will keep shadows under control while still giving you plenty of light for filming with decent results.

If there’s no natural light available where you need it most, consider using artificial lighting kits such as strobes or ring lights that can be attached directly to the camera lens itself. These lighting kits are especially useful when working with close-ups because they give a soft, flattering glow.

Composition (How to compose a scene)

Composition is the arrangement of visual elements in a shot. It is one of the most important elements of filmmaking because it can make or break a scene.

The easiest way to think about composition is to imagine that you have a camera and are taking a picture of someone else. You have control over where they are standing, what they are wearing, how they are positioned relative to other objects, etc.

There are several factors that go into creating good composition:

Rule of thirds

The rule of thirds states that if we divide our frame into nine equal parts by drawing lines through it horizontally and vertically, then we should place our subject at one of those intersections. This creates an interesting asymmetry that draws your eye toward the subject.

Foreground/background depth

The foreground/background depth rule is a simple compositional tool that dictates that the depth and distance of objects in your frame should be proportionate to each other. In other words, if one object is close to the camera and another is further away, make sure their sizes are also proportional so that they don’t look like they were shot from two different locations or focal lengths.

Camera Angles (How to use different angles)

The camera angle is how you film your subject and can make or break your video. A great example of this is when you’re doing an interview with someone. If you’re sitting straight across from them, their face will be distorted on the screen.

But if you turn the camera around so that it’s at an angle, then the person’s face will look normal. So it’s important to know how each angle can affect your final product!

Choosing different camera angles is one of the most important things to consider when editing a video. Not only will it make your video look more professional and engaging, but it can help you tell a story in a way that’s easy for viewers to follow.

Here are some tips on how to use different angles:

High angle

This angle is taken from above or below the subject. This gives the viewer an elevated perspective on what’s happening in the scene. It makes it appear as if they’re looking down at all of the action, which can be helpful if you want to create tension or suspense.

Low angle

This angle is taken from below or above the subject. This gives the viewer an inferior perspective on what’s happening in the scene. It makes it appear as if they’re looking up at all of the action, which can be helpful if you want to create drama or emphasize something important happening in front of them (like an explosion).

Side angle

This angle is taken from either side of someone or something else, which gives viewers a view that isn’t directly facing them (or their face). Side angles are great because they allow us to see both sides.

Sound Techniques for the Editor (Vocals, Background, Effects, and Music)

The first thing you need to know about sound techniques for professional video editing is that it’s important to have clean audio. No matter what your video is about or what type of footage you’re using, it’s imperative that your audience can hear everything clearly. If there are any unwanted noises or sounds in the background, it will detract from their enjoyment of your video and could even cause them to stop watching entirely!

There are many free video editing software options, but it’s worth the time and effort to learn the ins and outs of one that is better equipped to suit most of your needs. You might find this list of additional professional video editing tools helpful as well.

They should help you boost your production quality even more. To be clear, this is only a high-level starter guide to getting started—there will be other times and places for further details. But these tips should help you get started right away with better results.