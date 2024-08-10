Winter weather often brings snow, which can damage roofs when too much accumulates at once. Before the winter weather begins, it’s a good idea to take a look at the roof and see what needs to be done to help prevent it from being damaged. Some of the things to do include the following.

Do an Inspection for Damage

An inspection helps homeowners determine if there is any existing damage to the roof. It is a good idea to avoid climbing on the roof, though this does limit the extent of the inspection. If any damage is noticed, call in the experts to have the roof repaired quickly. If it’s hard to tell if there is damage from the ground, a roofing company like Edgewater Roofing can do a more thorough inspection and determine if any repairs may be needed.

Clean Out the Gutters

Gutters that are clogged will hold on to water and melting snow, which can lead to damage along the edge of the roof. Make sure the gutters are cleaned properly and that they flow freely to prevent this from happening. It is important to make sure the snow can easily melt and move away from the roof and the home’s foundation to prevent potentially significant damage to the home.

Trim Branches Over the Roof

If there are any trees with branches that hang over the roof, now is a good time to have them trimmed. During the winter, branches can end up dying and falling on the roof or falling because they are too overloaded with snow. If the branches do fall on the roof, it is likely they will cause damage to the roof and can let water seep into the home. Trimming them now minimizes the potential for the tree to cause any issues during the winter months.

Consider an Ice or Water Shield

If the roof is older or in poor condition and needs to be replaced, think about adding an ice or water shield when it is replaced. A shield can help provide added protection against damage, as it adheres to the deck of the roof and is designed to prevent water from getting inside. Even if there is a small amount of damage, water intrusion can be prevented until the roof can be repaired. This helps protect the home and keep it safe all winter long, even if there is a little bit of damage that would otherwise cause a leak.

Remove Snow Promptly

It is important to make sure the snow is removed promptly when it accumulates on the roof. If this is not done regularly during the winter and snow is able to accumulate, it could lead to the roof failing and a significant amount of damage to the home. For homes with a pitched roof, it is recommended to use a snow rake and only work on small amounts at a time. Start at the edge to prevent a lot of snow from falling at once.

All of these are great ways to protect the roof from damage during the winter. If any damage is noticed before or during the winter months, make sure it’s fixed right away to prevent it from getting worse and causing further damage to the home. Always let the experts handle roof repairs to stay safe and make sure the job is done right.