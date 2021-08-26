The MD-100: Windows 10 test checks the skills of the applicants in deploying, setting, protecting, managing, and monitoring devices as well as client apps within the enterprise environments. Moreover, it assesses the proficiency of the professionals in managing access, identity, policies, apps, and updates. It is important to note that acing this exam is full of challenges. But with thorough preparation, you can get ready for it. Let’s look at some steps that you can take to clear this certification test.

Step 1: Check the requirements for the MD-100 exam

First and foremost, you should determine whether you are suitable for this exam or not. The specialists who plan to complete Microsoft MD-100 should possess knowledge of Microsoft 365 workloads. Besides that, they need to have the ability to deploy, configure, and maintain Windows 10 as well as non-Windows devices and technologies.

Step 2: Explore the exam blueprint

Thanks to the exam blueprint, you can get acquainted with the subject areas that are included in the Microsoft MD-100 test. Therefore, it can become a great starting point for your preparation process. You may use it to identify the domains you have problems with to focus your preparation on these specific areas. You can find it on the official webpage.

Step 3: Select the relevant preparation tools

There are various study materials that you can utilize to prepare for the MD-100 exam. For instance, you can consider the instructor-led training course. It covers supporting and setting Windows 10 desktops within the organizational environments. Furthermore, the course focuses on installing, customizing, and updating Windows 10 operating systems. In addition, it includes managing storage, files, and devices, and configuring network connectivity for Windows 10. If you want to study at your own pace, you can pay attention to the online learning module. It concentrates on upgrading one’s organization to Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 Apps, including leverage the existing tools and processes while adopting contemporary management technology and approaches.

While the above-mentioned steps are recommended, those below are optional.

Step 4: Take a look at exam dumps

If you want to broaden your preparation, you can consider exam dumps. They propose the questions with the verified answers by the previous test takers. This is a tool to get familiar with the question patterns of the exam as well as understand in which areas you still have knowledge gaps. You can find dumps on various IT training websites, but be sure to use only trusted platforms.

Step 5: Evaluate your readiness with practice tests

And finally, before moving to the actual exam, you may try your hand at practice tests. Utilizing them, you can assess your comprehension of the subject areas of Microsoft MD-100. Moreover, it allows you to hone the expertise required for the exam.

Final Thoughts

The MD-100: Windows 10 test is not a piece of cake. At the same time, it is possible to pass it on the first try. Just be sure to prepare for your challenge diligently. Do your best to nail your exam and obtain the associated certification.