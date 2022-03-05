As COVID-19’s highly infectious Omicron variant rips through the country, heightened immunity should be foremost on everyone’s mind. With thousands of new infections – and deaths – being reported on a daily basis, it behooves all of us to be exceptionally mindful of public health right now. In the interest of keeping yourself, your loved ones and everyone with whom you interact safe, take care to go the extra mile when it comes to avoiding infection. Anyone looking for tips on heightening immunity during this turbulent time should consider the following measures.

Get Vaccinated and Stay Current with Booster Shots

When it comes to bolstering your defenses against COVID-19 and its growing number of variants, nothing is more effective than getting vaccinated. So, if you haven’t already done so and you don’t suffer from a medical condition that prohibits vaccination, there’s no time like the present to get your vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge at an extensive range of pharmacies and medical facilities. So, regardless of where in the U.S. you happen to be based, you should have no trouble finding a place to get your vaccine.

It should also be noted that the CDC now strongly recommends the mRNA vaccines – i.e., Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech – over the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine “in most situations.” So, if given a choice between the three, you’d do well to take the CDC’s recommendation.

In addition to your initial vaccination series, you’ll need to stay current with booster shots to enjoy maximum protection. Currently, people aged 12 and up whose initial vaccination series consisted of Pfizer-BioNTech and adults aged 18 and up whose initial vaccination series consisted of Moderna are eligible to receive boosters at least five months after their second shot. Alternatively, adults aged 18 and up who received the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine are eligible to receive a booster at least two months after their initial shot. Even if the J&J’s J vax is what you initially received, you should be able to get one of the mRNA vaccines as your booster.

Certain immunocompromised individuals who are at least five months past their first booster are now able to receive a second one. So, if you suffer from compromised immunity, there’s a good chance you fall into this group. Since additional vaccines may be greenlit for non-immunocompromised individuals in the near future, make a point of keeping up with vaccine news that comes out of the CDC. Furthermore, if your compromised immunity stems from a disability, consider looking into long term disability insurance options.

Consult Your Physician

If you suffer from compromised immunity and want to get a handle on the problem, arrange a consultation with your physician. In all likelihood, they’ll be able to work with you in creating a treatment plan that’s suited to someone of your age, weight and immunity level. Among other things, your doctor may recommend that you try organic mushroom immune support supplements. Just keep in mind that no supplements are a substitute for vaccination.

Mask Up and Social Distance

Although getting vaccinated and boosted provides a great deal of protection, vaccination should not be regarded as invincibility against COVID-19. As such, even after getting vaxxed, you should continue to take common sense precautions against infection. This means continuing to mask up in public – preferably with a good N95 mask – and practice social distancing, regardless of whether the public spaces you visit currently have masking and/or distancing rules in effect. Additionally, take care to avoid contact with people suffering from active COVID-19 infections, regardless of how mild or asymptomatic their particular infections are. Just because they have it asymptomatically doesn’t mean the people they pass it on to will be as lucky.

Favorable immunity should be a priority for all us – especially during an active pandemic. With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 infecting – and killing – scores of Americans, heightened immunity should be something for which we all strive. Not only is improving our immunity beneficial to us, it’s also a boon to public health as a whole. So, if you’re looking for ways to help curb the spread and protect yourself as the pandemic enters its third year, remember the pointers outlined above.