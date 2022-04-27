Investing in Portugal investment funds is one of the options the Golden Visa Program provides. Among other investment options, investment fund Portugal is a relatively new route to get Portuguese residency.

This article will provide you with necessary information about Portugal investment funds and the ways to benefit from it.

Portugal Golden Visa Program

The Golden Visa Program is designed for non-EU citizens who wish to get a European residency. Applicants can be accepted for the program if they invest in the country accordingly. Citizens from non-EEA countries and outside of Switzerland can apply as well.

Since 2012, Golden Visa in Portugal has provided residency to more than 10,000 applicants. This also means that more than €6 billion have entered Portugal throughout the years.

Portugal Golden Visa Investment Fund in Detail

Golden Visa Portugal Investment Fund became one of the Golden Visa investment options in 2017. It requires a minimum of €500,000 investment in venture capital funds or units of investment funds.

The next steps of this option include submitting documents and waiting for approval. As in other Golden Visa options, Portuguese Golden Visa investment fund allows you to include your family in the program.

Requirements

You need to meet certain criteria to get eligible for Portugal investment funds. For example:

You must be a national outside of the EEA and EU regions as well as of Switzerland

You must hold a clean criminal record

You need to demonstrate the source of your funds, and

You must prove that you have sufficient funds for this investment type.

What’s The Deal in Here: Benefits

Portugal Golden Visa investment fund has several benefits to enjoy including low taxes, the safety of investment, and the yields. Let’s review them one by one.

The investment fund option is very affordable compared to the other Golden Visa investment types

You’ll deal with quite fewer taxes and fees when especially compared with real estate investment. For example, you’ll not bother with six percent of IMI transfer tax, 0.8 percent of stamp duty, and annual municipal taxes. You would, however, have to pay all these if you invest in real estate. In addition, you may be exempt from the withholding tax generated from the fund’s income

It’s quite secure to invest in Portugal investment funds because several authorities regulate your funds. The authorities are CMVM (The Portuguese Securities Market Commission), Bank of Portugal, tax authorities, and external fund management company

You may gain annual yields as well as capital appreciation out of your fund. The rates of these yields can be higher than other Golden Visa investment options

Fund managers are in control of your funds, so you’ll get peace of mind.

Application Process For Investment Fund Portugal

The following are the main steps to follow while applying for Portugal investment funds:

You first decide on your investment fund option

After this, assign a law firm

Then, get a tax number in Portugal (NIF) and open a bank account

Prepare the relevant documents and sign them

Wait for your fund manager to approve you

Now, send your funds to the fund account

Send your Golden Visa documents to the law firm

Pay the application fee to the Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service (SEF)

In the meantime, your biometrics appointment will be determined, and you’ll show up in Portugal when it’s time. Your family members will need to be there if you want to include them too

Then, SEF prepares your residence permit which is valid for two years at first. You can then renew it again

Finally, you can receive your residence permit from SEF.

Investing in Portugal investment funds offers you more than a residency permit in Europe. You can easily apply online and wait for your biometrics appointment.