Deciding to undergo a tummy tuck is a serious decision for anyone. It requires a lot of soul-searching and planning to ensure everything goes well. You will need to do a lot of research to empower yourself with the relevant knowledge.

This information will guide you through the before and after process. It will also make you informed enough to ask the surgeon the right questions. There are different procedures available, and you have to settle for the suitable one for your body.

What is a Tummy Tuck?

The medical term for a tummy tuck is abdominoplasty. The tummy tuck is a type of surgery that removes excess fat and skin in the abdominal section. The procedure is not a substitute for losing weight.

Types of Tummy Tuck Surgery

There are different types of tummy tuck surgery. Your surgeon will be able to talk you through each of them and guide you to choose the appropriate one. They will customize the choice to your intended goal. The different types are;

• Mini tummy tuck

• Traditional tummy tuck

• Extended tummy tuck

• Endoscopic tummy tuck

How Can You Plan Your Recovery Process

The first thing that you need to remember and acknowledge is that this is a surgical procedure. There is going to be a recovery period, and it might not be fast and painless. Bear in mind that stomach muscles are essential in doing almost all body activities.

Prior planning will ensure that you have an easier time. You will also be able to concentrate on your recovery process. You can plan your recovery process by;

Time Allocation

Your movement will be limited, especially the first few days after the surgery. It would be best if you allocated yourself enough time for rest and recovery. You cannot rush the process or force yourself since you might end up getting adverse side effects.

Take time off work and hand over any pending tasks. Ensure that you inform your colleagues that you will be unavailable to prevent them from reaching out to you. You will not be in a position to move around immediately.

Meal Plan

It is advisable to have a meal plan since you will be required to eat healthily. A balanced diet will do your body some good. Be careful to avoid any foods that may cause bloating or constipation.

They will strain your wound and end up tampering with the stitches. Take your time in coming up with a highly nutritious meal plan. Your body will need a lot of nutrients to get back on track. You can even prepare and freeze.

Purchasing Support Items

The most important thing after the surgery is to ensure that you are comfortable. Keep in mind that you might be stuck in bed the first few days. Having extra pillows will help make your stay a bit more comfortable.

Stock up on supplies and food that you will need for your recovery process. You can ask your surgeon for a list of supplies that you might need. The last thing you want is to be stressed during the recovery period.

Organizing for Help

Since you can’t tell how your body will react or cope with the surgery, it is advisable to organize for help. Your movement will be limited, and there are many things that you will not be able to do yourself. The pain and discomfort can be unbearable, and having someone to help you out will benefit you.

Make arrangements for having someone around with you. They will help take care of you and your family.

Getting a New Wardrobe

You will need to wear comfortable clothing after surgery, preferably clothes that do not touch the sutures. Your surgeon will recommend that you wear recovery garments after plastic surgery.

The garment will aid in the recovery process since they support the body. They also speed up the wound’s healing time. You will need some loose clothing that you can wear over the recovery garment.

Be Ready to Walk

Create a path beforehand that you will use for walking. As much as your movement is limited, you need to get up from the bed and walk a little. You can start by taking a few steps around the house. Don’t force yourself.

Even walking to the bathroom is OK. Walking helps in increasing your blood flow which is beneficial to your body. It will also help you get back to your routine.

Prepare to Listen to your Body

Bodies are different and different people will take varying amounts of time to recover. If you feel tired, get some rest. Don’t strain yourself.

Your body is communicating to you, and you need to listen to it. Listening to your body will help you recover at its pace. Take all the time you need to allow your body to heal correctly.

Arrange for Follow up

Make arrangements for how you will go for your follow-up appointments, especially since you might not be in a position to drive. The sutures will most likely be removed during your first follow-up. This will also be the time for you to raise any concerns and issues you might have.

The doctor will assess you and tell you when you can resume normal activities. The last thing you want is stressing about how you will go for your check-up. The prior arrangement will save you the headache.

Plan to Stay Hydrated

If you are not a fan of drinking water, then you should start practicing before the procedure. You will need to drink lots of water to stay hydrated. It is crucial to have a routine of taking plenty of water throughout the day.

Water will help your body flush out toxins and reduce complications. You cannot avoid it. You can get water bottles that you will keep beside you to ensure you stay hydrated.

Planning is always essential, since it will help with your recovery process. The important thing is to ensure you follow your surgeon’s advice at all times. This will play an integral part in your recovery process.