Being a party host is never an easy task—you have to make sure that all of your guests are entertained, well-fed, and having fun. That’s too much pressure for one person, especially if you’re dealing with a tough crowd of people. These at-home gatherings are becoming more popular, as we’re still trying to avoid the clubbing scene and large crowds due to the coronavirus. However, planning a get-together requires a lot of imagination and creativity on the host’s side, and sometimes you run out of ideas on how to amuse your guests.

Fortunately, there are many fun group games and activities you can try out with your friends. Depending on your preferences, you can play a fun board game to awaken the crowd’s competitive spirit or use the Internet’s magical powers to find something to keep your minds busy. So, if you’re planning to invite the crew over the following weekend, keep reading as we help you plan your get-together with these four creative ideas!

Play musical chairs

Musical chairs have been around for generations and are a great game not only for kids, but for adults as well. The rules are simple and easy-to-follow, which means no one will be left confused. The best part is that you only need a few chairs and some upbeat tunes to get you moving. Once you’ve set up the chairs, you’ll need to choose one person to be in control of the music. Their task will be to stop the music at random times and the players will have to sit in a chair. If they fail to do so, they’re out of the game.

There are even modern variations of the game. For instance, some use hats instead of chairs, meaning you have to find a hat to put on your head when the music stops. That’s great when you’re planning a themed party because you can use cowboy hats or princess crowns instead.

Set up a DIY bar

Can a party be successful without some tasty cocktails involved? As a host, you not only have to think about the food you’ll prepare but you’ll need to make sure your fridge is stocked with the finest wine, beer or whatever your guests prefer.

However, there’s a way to avoid all the stress. Instead of buying the booze yourself, why not set up a bar in your house and have your guests mix their own drinks? That way, all of your friends can join in and experiment with different tastes and cocktails. You can either ask them to bring something for the bar or you can get it yourself and leave the rest to your friends.

Plan a casino night out at home

A glamorous casino night out is always a good excuse to get dressed up and see whether Lady Luck is on your side. However, as land based casinos are still not an option, you’ll have to think of some other ways to gamble. Luckily, the Internet has opened doors to online gaming, so you and your friends can still have that casino night at home.

Since you’ll have a group of people over, you can engage together in a game of poker or maybe tune in to a slot tournament. Slots are usually a better option if you’re beginners—just make sure to catch up on the slot tournament rules before entering the game.

Watch a movie

A movie is a great and easy way to entertain your guests. The only problem is choosing a movie that will fit everyone’s taste. Maybe you could make a game out of it and have all of your guest write the name of a movie on a piece of paper and then you can organize a voting to see which move gets the most votes. Naturally, a person can’t vote for their own suggestion.

If you have a big backyard, you can use the space to set up a movie screen and enjoy the open air. Don’t forget the snacks— it can’t really be a movie night without some buttery popcorn, right?

The bottom line

The options for your next gathering are limitless; from playing your favorite childhood games to enjoying a classic movie, you’ll be sure to find an activity to please your entire crew. As long as there’s some good food involved, your guest should be satisfied.