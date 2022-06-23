Summers can be really harsh on you, more when you live in areas with sweltering heat. You cannot step out of your house during the day and often the evenings are difficult too. Moreover, often air conditioners and coolers are insufficient to keep you cool, not forgetting the various medical issues that irritate the skin and body in summers. A quick trip in such unforgiving weather can be a great relief. It could be to the mountains up in the north or any nearby small hill station that is comparatively cooler. However, it is no secret that travelling can be expensive and drain your savings. So, why exhaust your hard-earned money for a week-long pleasure. Instead, opt for a travel loan. Continue reading to know more.

What is a travel loan?

A travel loan or personal loan for travel is an unsecured loan that can help you meet the expenses of a vacation. You can use the loan to pay for the entire trip for you and your family. A travel loan is easy to avail and so a much-preferred product for your holiday plans.

How can a travel loan help you?

Simple application process

You might have to struggle to get tickets to your favourite holiday destination. However, there is no hassle in getting a travel loan. The application process for a travel loan is simple and quick. You need to check the eligibility, fill out the application form, furnish the required documents, and voila! The loan amount would be credited to your bank account in no time. Moreover, you need not run to the lender’s office to do so. You can make use of the online interface and fulfil all the formalities online.

Flexible repayment schedule

You need not worry about repaying the loan amount instantly. The loan amount can be repaid at your convenience. All you have to do is determine the time you would be able to repay the loan and choose a tenure accordingly. You can choose a tenure of up to five years and a comfortable EMI.

No collateral

While you might be running between stores to get the perfect outfits for your trip, you need not look for collateral or security. You can avail a personal loan for travel just with a good credit score without any collateral.

Diverse utility

There is no restriction on how you want to spend the loan amount. You can either use the amount to book the best hotels or to book business class flight tickets. You can spend the amount on outfits, sightseeing or buying gifts for friends. A travel loan has no end use, which means you can use the amount for any purpose you want.

Summers are a great time to spend a quality vacation with your family and beat the scorching heat. A travel loan can help you enjoy lavish spending without digging into your pockets. However, ensure to borrow an amount that you can comfortably repay. It would be best to use a personal loan EMI calculator before applying.