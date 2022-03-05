There are a lot of places in the world worth every penny of your tourist money when you take the liberty to visit any of them. But of all these places, the capital of Spain takes the cake. The Grand Via, Royal Palace of Madrid, Plaza Mayor, Barrio de Salamanca, and the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are worth looking for. Madrid restaurants are also a worthy port of call for the best delicacies if you are a tourist.

Madrid possesses some famous dishes unique to the area. These dishes are Callos a la Madrileña (a popular stew mostly served during the winter), Tortilla de Patatas, and Oreja a la Plancha. Suppose you found a home for rent in the area or you are on vacation and you are judiciously spending this time touring Madrid’s alleys, streets, and metropolis and have a travel itinerary in hand, in that case, you should look out for the best restaurants in Madrid, which are arguably some of the foremost restaurants in Spain. They are outlined below.

Bodega de la Ardosa

Bodega de la Ardosa is regarded as the most vintage representation of Madrid culture in modern times. Stepping into the beautiful wood-paneled restaurant gives a strong 19th-century tavern ambiance and offers a dash of the contemporary. Established in 1892, it is one of the oldest restaurants in Spain and still going strong today.

It has been a favorite of the locals serving beers and tortillas. The restaurant is close to the Mercado de San Ildefonso (Saint Ildefonso Market), where foodstuffs are sold. If ever you want to enjoy the taste and thrills that a Spanish omelet offers, then the Madrid restaurant should be a real option.

Casa Lucio

Casa Luciois the haven of huevos estrellados, a dish that involves eggs fried in a more than sufficient amount of oil. The old-fashioned restaurant was built in 1974 and classified as one of the most famous restaurants in Madrid. The popularity of the eating house is due to its location in the center of La Latina, a popular region for local attractions in the city.

The eatery has ushered the creme de la creme of the city through its doors and welcomes the locals. The huevos estrallados is also served with some side-servings of meat or French fries. Other delicacies include tapas, entrecote en casa and desserts such as torta helada and torta de la casa. The quaint eatery offer dine-in and takeaway service. The Madrileños are sure to enjoy this place.

Cerveceria Plaza Mayor

The Madrid bar/restaurant started operations in 1976 and is barely a 60-seconds walk from the Plaza Mayor. The bar is the perfect oasis for locals seeking a reprieve during hot weather days with the best wine and draft beers in Madrid on offer. The eatery also offers a wide variety of tapas and a serving of calamari or Russian salad. There is the promise of enjoying an efficient service as a guest of the Madrid restaurant.

DiverXO

The restaurant is widely known for fusing cuisines from various counties and whipping up international delicacies. It can ably stand as serving the best food in Madrid. The restaurant’s menu is a little pricey, unsurprisingly due to the luxury-styled gourmet foods on offer.

The Spanish restaurant boasts of some Madrid delicacies despite its array of delicatessen. They also serve the tastiest wines and fine champagnes in the city. You get your money’s worth. DiverXO is undoubtedly one of the best restaurants in Spain, currently possessing a three Michelin star, something rarely associated with restaurants short of quality.

La Bistroteca

La Bistroteca is the best restaurant in Madrid you would get a hamburger from. As of the last count, they boast 13 varieties of hamburgers on their website, with 11 being gluten-free. Two of the best of these are La Palma (a combo of Isla Corazon and melted Edam cheese, pineapple, bacon, and brioche bread) and The Wellington. Other notable dishes served at the restaurant are guacamole (with a side serving of tortilla chips), sweet potato nachos, and desserts like cheesecake and chocolate cake. Aside from its range of burgers, bourbon and beers are the most ordered drinks at the restaurant. This is the best place to be if you want to be served gluten-free meals.

La Bola

Calle de la Bola is home to many attractive sites, but the La Bola is also a worthy place to stop after exertions from touring the town. Started by Jorge Bosch, the restaurant was started to grant citizens the simple pleasure of homemade foods and wine. It has since then moved on to become a reputable restaurant in Calle de la Bola. It entrantes contain food like tortilla de cocido (stew omelet), Boquerones en Vinagre (Anchovies in vinegar). Apple fritters and ropa vieja are occasionally on the menu list too.

La Guapa

The restaurant has an array of Madrid foods on offer. This eatery is located in Hortaleza; its atmosphere is suited for tourists who crave a mix of the madrileno culture and some vintage feel. The delicacy on offer on the main menu includes patatas bravas con Tiras de Pollo and fried eggs with beef. They also serve simple meals like hamburgers. Although the restaurant has not clocked a lot of reviews, the eatery is worth a shot.

Saddle

Most high-class restaurants have most of their menu “tainted” with a lot of the food aesthetically prepared with modern techniques. The restaurant maintained its high-class feel and served regular dishes like roasted lamb and caviar. They process a robust wine menu too.

El Cisne Azul

This restaurant is home to the best mushroom delicacy you would ever encounter. These varieties include thistle mushrooms with egg, tricholomas with lamb sweetbreads, and some seasonal mushrooms. The rest of the menu contains foods like lamb chops, steak, and an array of champagne, white, and red wine choices. Looking through the food list, the restaurant would rank among the best places that offer the best food in Madrid.

Cruz Blanca de Vallecas

If you ever found the city of Vallecas as part of your travel destination, the Rayo Vallecano stadium can be a good place to stop by. The cocido madrileno probably found its origin in this city on the outskirts of Madrid. It is not the only Madrid food served here. Croquettes, fabada asturiana are also found on the food menu.

If any of these places seem like where you would want to be, you can book a vacation trip to Madrid to explore them. There’s no trip without a place to sleep right? Karta.com can help you with hotel bookings that suit your taste and budget.