Although Milan is often referred to as a shopping city, it also offers its visitors many historical buildings and art museums. From Da Vinci’s painting on the wall of a basilica to Gothic churches, there are many special things to see here.

1. Duomo di Milano

Originally named “Duomo di Milano”, this gigantic structure, which we call the Duomo Cathedral, is considered the symbol of the city of Milan. This magnificent cathedral, which also gives its name to the large square “Piazza del Duomo” where it is located, is built on an area of 11,700 square meters. You have the chance to complete a cathedral tour full of history, architectural beauty and art with the exquisite view of Milan from the rooftop.

2. Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

One of the oldest shopping centers in the world, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is located in Milan, the heart of fashion, in Piazza del Duomo, very close to the magnificent Duomo Cathedral. It was named after Vittorio Emanuele II, the first king of the Kingdom of Italy. Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, which is one of the most important addresses in Milan’s fashion center, is definitely on the list of those who visit Milan especially for shopping. I highly recommend you to go to the roof of the shopping center, which was opened to visitors in 2015. Here you can capture pleasant frames of Milan’s image and relax for a while in the beauty of the view.

3. La Scala

Immediately after your visit to Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, I recommend you to visit this opera house, which you can reach after a short walk. La Scala, one of the 3 most prestigious operas in Italy, along with the San Carlo Theater in Naples and the Fenice in Venice, is a nice place to add to your list of places to visit.

4. Santa Maria delle Grazie

The Church and Monastery of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan was inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage list in 1980. The church is also known for the painting of the Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci.

The Dominican monastery and church were built by order of Francesco I Sforza, Duke of Milan. The Duke wanted the church to replace a small chapel dedicated to St. Mary that once stood on the site. The architect of the project was Guiniforte Solari. The construction of the monastery building was completed in 1469. Da Vinci was commissioned to paint a picture on the north wall of the refectory in 1495 and it was completed in 1497. The painting depicts the moment in the Gospel just after Jesus said “one of you will betray me”. The restoration of the painting took 21 years and it was only in 1999 that the painting was reopened to visitors. Today, visitors can see the painting by prior reservation, but are only allowed to stay inside for 15 minutes. To see this painting you need to book a Last Supper Tour.

5. Sforzesco Castle

Dating back to the Renaissance period, this building is actually one of the oldest structures in Europe. Sforza Castle was originally built for defense purposes. The castle was built by Galeazzo Visconti II in the 14th century. This castle, which is a combination of many museums, contains unique artifacts and has functioned as a center of museums from the Renaissance to the present day.

6. Pinacoteca di Brera

With 24,000 square meters of space, the Brera Art Gallery, one of the largest exhibitions in the city, is located inside the Brera Palace. Brera Art Gallery, where the paintings of many Italian artists with ancient or modern styles are exhibited, is also on the list of must-see places in Milan. There are more than 30 exhibition halls within the art gallery.

7. Basilica di Sant’Ambrogio

Built between 379-386 AD, Basilica di Sant’Ambrogio is one of the oldest buildings not only in Milan but also in Italy.

8. Leonardo da Vinci Museum of Science and Technology

Da Vinci, an artist of Italian origin, is one of the most famous figures in history with his famous paintings and scientific works. The Leonardo da Vinci Museum of Science and Technology, opened in honor of the 500th anniversary of the birth of the famous artist and scientist, is located in Milan, the fashion capital of Italy.

9. Piazza Mercanti

Piazza Mercanti is the Merchants’ Square, the center of Milan during the Middle Ages. When it was much bigger than it is now, the square had 6 different entrance points, named after the merchants’ commodities, such as sword merchants, hat merchants, etc.

10. Archaeological Museum of Milan

The Archaeological Museum of Milan also includes collections of Roman, Etruscan, Indian, Greek and early medieval art. The statue of a God enthroned in the 5th century BC, an Ancient Greek vase, Ancient Greek theater masks, archaeological remains, frescoes, mosaics, and a Roman tomb stele from the 1st century BC are among the most interesting artifacts.