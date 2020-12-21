Your cut is one of the vital elements creating the personal style that some may envy. However, wearing the looks that ultimately suits you all the time can become a little boring. That is when we start to consider other popular styles to experiment with. While the experimentation is incredible, there are underwater stones to watch out for.

LoveHairstyles has it that a pixie cut is among the most searched for looks these days. There is no wonder why since the cut in its versatility is magnificent. However, before you rush to the hairdresser’s to get the cut, you should ask yourself a few simple questions. Should the answer satisfy you – then you can go on with the new look.

Which Type Should It Be?

In case you didn’t know, the variety of pixie cuts is tremendous. They are short, long, and medium pixies. Usually, they come with all sorts of bangs and layers too. It is best to do your research and find a few ideas that you view as the most appealing and acceptable, depending on your lifestyle.

Does It Suit Your Face?

Yes, some cuts look marvelous on others, while they may end up looking out of place on you. That is why the primary thing to determine would be your face shape. After that, you can consider the cuts you have initially chosen and figure if they suit the shape. Worry not. All the face shapes go well with a pixie. It takes the right haircut to come up with, that’s all.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHdNelOhd40/

Do You Trust Your Hairdresser?

Weird question, we know. However, according to LoveHairstyles, most women hesitate and do not go for the look they want since they do not trust the hairdresser. Suppose you’ve known yours for years and every single experience turned out to be a positive one. In that case, there is nothing to worry about. a skilled professional will not only grant you the cut you need but will figure the necessary alteration to compliment your personality most.

Are You Okay With a High-Maintenance Cut?

Well, sorry to break it to you, but a pixie cut is the one that requires regular trims to look sits best. In case you are not ready to visit your stylist every couple of weeks, you should probably reconsider the idea. What is more, pixies are often to be styled every time you are about to step out of the house. There are no ‘bad hair’ looks to opt for should the need arise. Think about that.

Will You Bear the Growing Out Time?

The moment you get tired of a short cut, it takes time to grow it out. We must admit that growing out a pixie is not the easiest thing there is. No matter how fast your hair grows, you will need to regularly visit your stylist to trim and shape the outgrown hair unless a mullet is your to-get look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHAx0MghqOF/

Maybe You Should Start With Bangs?

Well, that is a tricky and optional question. First things first – bangs are not for everyone while pixies are. However, if you are unsure about sacrificing the length in one go, then bangs should be considered and a related alternative.

Tousled Front-swept Pixie with Copper Glow

A great-looking pixie is not only about the cut itself. It is also about the coloring and styling too. Such a gorgeous front-swept pixie is difficult to take the eyes off. Well-shaped and well-styled perfection – that is the only way to describe this tousled pixie.

Short Layered Pixie For Active Ladies

Short cuts are not reserved for men only. These days, going extra-short is a demanded trend, and we can say that we get it why. While looking utterly fabulous, the cut is simple to look after and won’t meddle with your super active lifestyle.

Neat Chocolate-Shade Pixie with Side Bangs

Not everyone knows it, but a good pixie looks like a true masterpiece, without any exaggeration involved. This dark chocolate pixie with well-trimmed back, side, and front bangs may take a while to cut and style, but the result will be worth every second and ounce of energy spent in the process!