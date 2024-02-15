Moving to another country is always exciting, especially when it comes to a family with children. However, there is no need to worry! A residence permit in Poland can be a springboard for your family to new opportunities and a better life. It is important to note that the number of foreigners coming to Poland has been steadily increasing. More and more migrants are coming to Poland every year.

Why make the decision to come to Poland?

Education:

Poland is famous for its high quality education system. Free education in public schools, affordable prices in public schools, a wide range of programmes – all guarantee your children an excellent education.

Adaptation:

The first steps in a new country can be a challenge. But not to worry! Numerous language courses, adaptation centres and Polish support programmes will help your children acclimatise and make friends quickly.

Kindergarten:

Public and private kindergartens – a choice for everyone. Affordable prices, qualified teachers, interesting programmes – your child will be in good hands.

Health system:

Free medical care for children is another plus of living in Poland. Modern hospitals, qualified doctors and affordable medicines guarantee your family’s health.

Entertainment:

Poland is a paradise for children. Water parks, zoos, museums, amusement parks – there is something for everyone.

Legal situation of immigrants in Poland

The legalisation of residence in Poland involves a procedure of waiting for a permit. Foreign nationals and foreign women must fulfil a number of conditions in order to obtain a residence permit in Poland. They are required to prove in detail all the conditions they claim. The proceedings are conducted in Polish, which poses an additional problem for foreigners. It is advisable, therefore, to use the services of a consulting company that specialise in quick and effective legalisation of residence for foreigners in Poland.

Tips:

· Learn Polish. This will help your children adapt more quickly to their new environment.

· Meet other immigrant families. Networking and support will help you navigate more easily.

· Don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are many organisations in Poland that are ready to help immigrants.

Applications:

A residence permit in Poland is a chance to start a new life where your children can get a quality education, health care and a happy childhood. Don’t be afraid of change, as it can be the key to your family’s prosperity!

