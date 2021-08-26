During the Covid-19 pandemic, you may have found yourself working from home. To begin with, it was great! Your schedule could be a little more flexible, you could enjoy a home-cooked lunch, and no more long, boring commute to consider.

However, it hasn’t all been so rosy. There are many things that you have missed about the office that you are looking forward to getting back to – here are just a few.

Easy collaboration

Zoom chats and phone calls are all well and good – they have been invaluable during the past eighteen months – but some things get lost in translation when you are working remotely. It will be so much better to get back to face to face meetings and easy collaboration. That is one perk we love coming back to!

Space

So you may have made do with your home office space. Perhaps you brought your usual desk home and got a comfortable chair – but you were still surrounded by everyday life. Whether it was the washing machine running or your family demanding your attention, distraction was never far away. Getting back to the space and quiet of the office will be a welcome change.

The personal touch

Okay, so this might seem like a silly one, but one of the perks of the office is being able to head out for a team lunch, or after-work drinks! Socialising during the pandemic felt like an impossibility, but returning to the office with your colleagues will mean the return of easy-breezy socialising. In fact, reconnecting with your work bestie could make you much happier.

More structure

While the nine-to-five routine of your office might sometimes seem restrictive, you may have found yourself missing the structure of working away from the home. From something as simple as having a reason to get out of your pyjama bottoms to being able to close your laptop and walk away at the end of a long day (how many times did you check “just one more email” in the evening?), the structure of the office is something that you will love getting back to.

Team bonding

Another difficulty with working remotely is that you haven’t been able to do the same level of team bonding that you might in person. Especially when it comes to welcoming new team members, remote team bonding is perhaps not as effective at fostering new relationships. Even for those who might not yet be comfortable with indoor team building activities, you can create some time to enjoy outdoor team building activities which will bring back the fun and friendship that you have been so keenly missing!

Are you more than ready to get back to the office? There is plenty to look forward to!