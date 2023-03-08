Ladies, it has happened to all of us at one time or another.

We have a party to go to, a wedding to attend, or are going on holiday with our partners, only to look at the calendar and find that it coincides with the start of menses. Great (sarcasm, honestly).

While it may have been an unavoidable thing in the past that you have just had to deal with, nowadays, some medications can delay periods. So, no more rescheduling because Aunt Flo is due to pop in.

So, ladies, this article aims to offer a brief introduction to period delay pills. However, if you have any questions, talk to your doctor or OB-GYN.

What Are They?

Well, it’s in the title.

Period delay pills are medications that can be used to postpone or delay menstruation. These pills are typically used by women who want to avoid having their periods during an important event or vacation or those who suffer from conditions such as heavy bleeding or painful cramps during menstruation.

There are two types of period delay pills available: hormonal and non-hormonal. Hormonal period delay pills contain synthetic versions of the female hormones, estrogen and progesterone, which work by altering the menstrual cycle. Non-hormonal period delay pills contain a medication called norethisterone, which is a synthetic form of the hormone progesterone.

Both of these kinds of period delay pills can be found online, but be sure to get them from a reputable pharmacy like Chemist Click.

How to Take the Pills

Hormonal period delay pills are typically taken for 21 days, starting from the first day of the menstrual cycle. These pills work by stopping the production of the hormones that trigger ovulation and the shedding of the uterine lining, which is what causes menstruation. After the 21-day course is completed, women usually experience a withdrawal bleed, similar to a regular period. Non-hormonal period delay pills are typically taken three times a day, starting three days before the expected start of the menstrual cycle and continuing for as long as the period needs to be delayed. Women usually experience a withdrawal bleed once they stop taking the pills.

Can You Use Them as Birth Control?

It is important to note that period delay pills are not a form of contraception and should not be used as a regular method of birth control. They also do not protect against sexually transmitted infections. In addition, these pills may not be suitable for all women, and it is important to discuss their use with a healthcare provider before starting them.

Side Effects

Side effects of period delay pills can include headaches, nausea, breast tenderness, and mood changes. Hormonal period delay pills may also increase the risk of blood clots and should not be used by women who have a history of blood clots, heart disease, or stroke. Non-hormonal period delay pills may cause irregular bleeding and should not be used by women who are pregnant, have liver disease, or have a history of breast cancer.

Frequency of Use

While period delay pills can be effective in delaying menstruation, they are not a long-term solution and should not be used regularly. Women who experience heavy bleeding, painful cramps, or irregular periods should discuss their symptoms with a healthcare provider, as there may be underlying medical conditions that need to be addressed.