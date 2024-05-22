Of late, the use of air conditioners in India has increased exponentially in most homes because, at the peak of the summer season, an extreme heat wave blows through the entire Indian subcontinent. The massive popularity of air conditioners has also increased the sales figures of most manufacturers, encouraging them to launch new models. It has given rise to new cooling devices like an inverter AC that is far more advanced than standard air conditioners and reduces electricity consumption.

Wide range of Models

There are so many models of air conditioners in the market that you are often spoiled for choice. To begin with, there are traditional Window air conditioners, Split air conditioners, Inverter ACs, and the latest dual inverter AC. Moreover, most such air conditioners also come in different capacities, from 0.75 tons to 1 ton and 2 tons. With such a wide choice of models in the market, selecting the most suitable air conditioner that suits your needs is quite challenging. After all, the main objective of buying an air conditioner is to provide fast cooling with maximum power efficiency. One particular model that has all these features is a dual inverter AC.

However, few people know what a dual inverter AC is and its benefits. Let’s find out these answers through this article:

What is a Dual Inverter AC?

A dual Inverter AC is an improved model of a regular Inverter AC. It is fitted with a twin rotary compressor compared to a single compressor in the inverter AC. Hence, such air conditioners ensure more stable cooling and create less noise. Their energy consumption is also low due to frequent variations in capacity and faster cooling because of the twin rotary compressor.

Faster Cooling

The rotor speed changes depending on the external demand on the air conditioner. However, it does not need to reach its maximum speed to achieve this demand. A dual inverter AC uses twin rotators that provide variable tonnage while cooling the air. Therefore, it can achieve the ideal room temperature faster than conventional air conditioners.

Energy Efficiency

Some air conditioner brands claim that their dual inverter 2-ton models consume 53% less electricity because such models can easily operate on less energy. The loss of energy is also minimal in these models; therefore, the wastage is also less during heating and cooling. Moreover, the air conditioner also requires rotation at a lower frequency, which further reduces power consumption.

Lower vibration

Since such models have lower vibration, they cause less noise while the AC is in operation. In a dual inverter AC, the rotors usually operate at a 180-degree phase. This provides better stability during AC’s operation at maximum capacity and creates fewer vibrations and, thus, less noise.

Air conditioner manufacturers in India use different inverter technologies in their models. They usually introduce a few changes in their current inverter technologies to create innovation to stay ahead of their competitors in the market. Such innovations by manufacturers have enabled multiple inverter technologies to co-exist in the market. A prospective air conditioner buyer should know such inverter technologies to choose the best model. Let us learn about the different inverter AC technologies available in the market.

Dual or twin inverter AC technology

In twin inverter technology, the air conditioner uses two rotors. The technology adopted by the AC’s external unit further helps reduce the compressor’s noise. LG, Blue Star, and Godrej are a few brands that use this technology.

Triple inverter AC technology

An air conditioner using triple inverter technology doesn’t use multiple rotors like twin inverter ACs. It gets power through advanced Digital 8-pole motor compressors that are very energy efficient and provide quick cooling. Leading brands like Samsung use such particular technology.

Intellisense inverter AC technology

Whirlpool uses this technology to adjust the humidity according to temperature and moisture. In such a model, both internal and external units can communicate with each other through a built-in intelligent, intuitive logic chip.

Two-stage steady cool compressor AC technology

Leading brand Voltas uses this technology, which compresses in two stages. Especially in low-temperature refrigeration, a two-stage compressor is more energy-efficient and can easily operate in a wider range of temperatures.