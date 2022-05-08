Ozzy Tyres isn’t an average tyre store as it provides the ultimate automotive buying wheel.

Ozzy Tyres provides the ultimate automotive buying wheel and tyre experience in-store with their team, helping their clients understand all that there is to know when buying tyres. They are known for their unique showrooms and workshops.

According to the team behind Ozzy Tyres, one of the main reasons they started their store was to assist all car owners in getting the best driving experience from their cars. When buying a car tire, there are various things to consider, from the tyre width, age, tread pattern to even the tyre size.

However, it can be difficult for a person who is not used to these terms to find the right tyre for their car. With their team of trained staff, they guide their clients by choosing and buying the right tyres and wheels.

Ozzy Tyres has filled its showrooms with over 200 wheels of the latest wheel collections, partnering with famous brands such as Hussla wheels, Vertini wheels, and Monsta Tyres.

Their gallery is set up in areas where consumers can comfortably look at the products suited for their vehicles without being constantly hounded by a salesperson.

Sometimes having someone to follow one can be annoying or frustrating, and they end up giving up as they do not know the proper response to them, explains the team at Ozzy Tyres.

They have been in the tyre industry for over 25 years and have learned a lot from past situations. This is one of the things the team noted that they wanted to make better in their store.

Ozzy Tyres offers around 300 current styles of wheels, as well as different colours and finishes and over 1,000 other tyres. Ozzy Tyres has a 4×4 wheel section for all 4×4 and offroad utility cars.

They also have a 17-inch and 18-inch small to medium passenger wheel section. These are for Toyota 86, Subaru WrX, and others similar. Additionally, Ozzy Tyres has a 19- and a 20-inch section for medium to large passenger vehicles such as Holden Commodore, BMW 3 and 4 series, Audi a4s, Ford falcons, and the 22-inch wheel section. These are for Range Rover Sports, BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE, and similar vehicles.

The easy availability of the online purchase system has benefited a lot of the customers as they do not have to visit the stores to purchase our products personally.

Ozzy Tyres fit and balance their new wheel and tyres and dispose of the old ones. They have also put up a list of 250 places where they can fit their tyres if they do not have the Ozzy tyre outlet nearby.

One can save a lot of money by offering discounts online in purchasing wheels for their needs. To learn more about them, one can connect to Ozzy Tyres on Instagram at @ozzytyres.