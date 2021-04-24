There are only a few shirts that can be considered a wardrobe staple.

These limited few include the traditional polo shirt and the plain white t-shirt.

But men who want to look more distinguished must wear a sharp-looking oxford shirt.

This button-down piece of clothing can instantly turn regular jeans look smarter or make a formal trouser look laid-back at the same time. Its versatility causes the popularity of Oxford Shop men’s shirts to surge.

Fabric mills first created the oxford shirt in Scotland during the 19th century.

The mills developed four unique shirt fabrics named after the four most popular Ivy League universities, namely Harvard, Yale, Cambridge, and Oxford. Among the four, only the oxford fabric remains in existence.

Early versions of the oxford shirt came out when the polo players of the British Raj decided to pin their collars to prevent them from flapping when moving.

Clothing retail company Brooks Brothers noticed the innovative idea. It prompted their designers to come up with a signature shirt design inspired by this style.

It led to the creation of numerous oxford shirts by numerous designers worldwide.

Despite its humble beginnings, the oxford shirt rose to become an important piece in the fashion world. Find out how to look for Oxford Shop men’s shirts that fit your body perfectly.

#1: Ensure The Size Fits

When shopping for a classic oxford shirt, you need to ensure that you know your body’s size and shape. It must not be too fitted or too loose. It would be best to measure your body properly to know the exact measurement of the shirt you will buy.

#2: Check Out The Seam

You must ensure that the seam lies on the corner spot of your collar bone and sits properly on the shoulder. If it falls too low, it means that you got an oversized shirt. If it is too close to the collarbone, it means that you bought a small one for your size.

#3: Look At The Sleeves

The sleeves of a well-fitted oxford shirt must end where the wrist and the hands meet. If the sleeves are short, the shirt will look too small for your body. But if the length of the sleeves is longer, the size will appear too sloppy.

How To Wear An Oxford Shirt

It is easy to spot men wearing oxford shirts on the street. But most wearers have different interpretations of how to wear this piece of clothing. Businessmen and corporate players usually pair their crisp oxford shirts with slacks or two-piece suits. You may accessories it with cufflinks.

You may wear your oxford shirts under a sweater with only the collar visible to look more casual. You may also leave it unbuttoned over a plain shirt. You may also pair the oxford shirts with denim jeans and your favorite sneakers for a relaxed look.

There are plenty of oxford shirts currently available in the market today. While it is common to wear plain ones, you may also find oxford shirts with prints in shops. You may get a plaid oxford shirt or those with piping’s on the side and the button placket. Other popular oxford shirt varieties include short-sleeved options and those with spotted patterns.

Whatever type of oxford shirt you choose, wearing it confidently will enhance your looks at all times.